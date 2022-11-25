ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Glanton vs Light: Start Time, Date, TV Channels

Rising cruiserweight star Brandon Glanton is ready to risk it all, as he takes on David Light on December 2 at the ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida. The fight that will be broadcast live on ProBox TV sees the WBO numbers 6 and 7 collide, in a fight that hypothetically puts the winner in line to face current champion Lawrence Okolie.
PLANT CITY, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury responds to Derek Chisora fight critics

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury lashed out at the critics of his fight against journeyman Derek Chisora today, basically saying that they shouldn’t criticize his title defense unless they’ve battled for a world title and punched in the face. WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is hyper-sensitive...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
worldboxingnews.net

The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice

World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MARGATE, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Is Jermall Charlo cashing out against Dmitry Bivol?

By Dan Ambrose: Jermall Charlo is pushing hard for a fight against Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol that has cash-out written all over it for the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion. After fourteen years of playing it safe, fighting non-threatening opposition, why would ‘Big’ Charlo suddenly want to break that trend by...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com

Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas

By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Joshua vs. Whyte 2 = third biggest fight for AJ

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn insists that the rematch between Anthony Joshua & Dillian Whyte is the third biggest fight for AJ in the division. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) Hearn says the only two fights that are biggest for Joshua than a Whyte rematch are AJ vs. Tyson Fury...
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is toughest guy I’ve faced

By Craig Page: Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) came away impressed with the power of his opponent Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) after stopping him in the 11th round last Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. “I really feel he will be a champion, but it...
CARSON, CA
TMZ.com

BKFC Tried Signing Tyson Fury, Will Revisit Offer In Future, CEO Says

BKFC attempted to sign the biggest star in boxing, literally and figuratively, recently making a run at Tyson Fury ... offering the 6'9" heavyweight champion a piece of the company to sign with the promotion. TMZ Sports talked to David Feldman, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's president/CEO, about some of the...
BoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Adam Azim KOs Rylan Charlton

The single most exciting prospect in British boxing, Adam Azim, delivered a barbaric knockout 42 seconds into the 2nd round to a dangerous and experienced opponent in Rylan Charlton. Azim now moves to 7-0 as a professional, with 6 KOs, and, at only 20 years old, looks destined for superstardom...
Sporting News

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3: Official scores to settle between friendly rivals

Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada and Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez have shared 24 rounds together, and there isn’t a boxing fan worth listening to who’s complaining about the potential of seeing another twelve. The pair collide for Estrada’s Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight championship on December 3 in a bout that will be broadcast globally by DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...

