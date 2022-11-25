Read full article on original website
HipHopFocus Tv
4d ago
Whoever wrote this story is a hater.I was actually looking for the big belly you said he had in the video but the man has a full baggy long sleeve shirt on you can’t even see his belly.The person that wrote the story’s belly is probably bigger than AB’s
Reply(3)
3
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fabio Wardley Beats Nathan Gorman And Wins Vacant British Heavyweight Title
By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature of DAZN’s Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin event, 27-year-old Fabio Wardley defeated Nathan Gorman, as Gorman’s corner threw in the towel in the third round, and as a result, Wardley collected the victory and the vacant British heavyweight title, at the Wembley Arena in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Glanton vs Light: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Rising cruiserweight star Brandon Glanton is ready to risk it all, as he takes on David Light on December 2 at the ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida. The fight that will be broadcast live on ProBox TV sees the WBO numbers 6 and 7 collide, in a fight that hypothetically puts the winner in line to face current champion Lawrence Okolie.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury responds to Derek Chisora fight critics
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury lashed out at the critics of his fight against journeyman Derek Chisora today, basically saying that they shouldn’t criticize his title defense unless they’ve battled for a world title and punched in the face. WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is hyper-sensitive...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Jermall Charlo cashing out against Dmitry Bivol?
By Dan Ambrose: Jermall Charlo is pushing hard for a fight against Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol that has cash-out written all over it for the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion. After fourteen years of playing it safe, fighting non-threatening opposition, why would ‘Big’ Charlo suddenly want to break that trend by...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua not committing to Whyte rematch after his poor performance against Franklin
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua wasn’t impressed with the poor performance by Dillian Whyte last Saturday night against the little-known Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua was at ringside to scout out Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) as a potential next opponent for his fight in early...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo is “not on my level nor Errol Spence’s level” – Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford says undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo isn’t one his or Errol Spence Jr’s level. Crawford says that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is “mad and jealous” that he’s not as talented as him. Charlo, 32, is already on Crawford’s target...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Joshua vs. Whyte 2 = third biggest fight for AJ
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn insists that the rematch between Anthony Joshua & Dillian Whyte is the third biggest fight for AJ in the division. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) Hearn says the only two fights that are biggest for Joshua than a Whyte rematch are AJ vs. Tyson Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is toughest guy I’ve faced
By Craig Page: Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) came away impressed with the power of his opponent Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) after stopping him in the 11th round last Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California. “I really feel he will be a champion, but it...
TMZ.com
BKFC Tried Signing Tyson Fury, Will Revisit Offer In Future, CEO Says
BKFC attempted to sign the biggest star in boxing, literally and figuratively, recently making a run at Tyson Fury ... offering the 6'9" heavyweight champion a piece of the company to sign with the promotion. TMZ Sports talked to David Feldman, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's president/CEO, about some of the...
MMAmania.com
Terrell Owens pops, drops salty CVS customer in unofficial celebrity boxing audition (Video)
Take two of these (hands) and call me in the morning. NFL great Terrell Owens and his unnamed opponent were already fired up after shopping at CVS in Inglewood, Calif., partly because of the pharmacy chain’s blatant markups, but mostly because of the 17 trees that had to be sacrificed for their six-foot receipts.
Paddy Pimblett doesn’t buy into Jake Paul’s boxing success after watching recent footage: “I think his fights are fixed”
Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett is under the impression that Jake Paul’s boxing fights are fixed after watching footage of his bout against Anderson Silva. Pimblett is all set to make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th. Pimblett and Gordon will meet in the co-main event.
BoxingNews24.com
Results / Photos: Adam Azim KOs Rylan Charlton
The single most exciting prospect in British boxing, Adam Azim, delivered a barbaric knockout 42 seconds into the 2nd round to a dangerous and experienced opponent in Rylan Charlton. Azim now moves to 7-0 as a professional, with 6 KOs, and, at only 20 years old, looks destined for superstardom...
Sporting News
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3: Official scores to settle between friendly rivals
Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada and Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez have shared 24 rounds together, and there isn’t a boxing fan worth listening to who’s complaining about the potential of seeing another twelve. The pair collide for Estrada’s Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight championship on December 3 in a bout that will be broadcast globally by DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
Comments / 10