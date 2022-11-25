St. James police were notified of an auto theft Sunday morning around 11:30 in the 500 block of Armstrong Boulevard North. A male suspect from Sioux Falls was arrested after fleeing on foot. He was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun. The original stolen vehicle was located just outside of St. James and a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for the officer. St. James police Chief Rochelle Hanson said in a press release that several agencies assisted in the pursuit and the stolen vehicle was eventually driven into the middle of a slough in southern Watonwan County by a female suspect who was later located and arrested after the use of a drone supplied by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects have been arrested on various felony charges and are awaiting their initial appearance in court. The investigation continues. Agencies from Cottonwood, Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties all assisted in the incident along with numerous police departments and the Minnesota state patrol.

SAINT JAMES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO