dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects in a case of vandalism. According to the officer’s post, the incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The City of Harrisburg is constructing new facilities for baseball diamonds in Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. The area under construction had various concrete and electrical boxes sprayed with black spray paint, and the vandals also damaged some concrete.
knuj.net
TWO ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT IN ST. JAMES
St. James police were notified of an auto theft Sunday morning around 11:30 in the 500 block of Armstrong Boulevard North. A male suspect from Sioux Falls was arrested after fleeing on foot. He was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun. The original stolen vehicle was located just outside of St. James and a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for the officer. St. James police Chief Rochelle Hanson said in a press release that several agencies assisted in the pursuit and the stolen vehicle was eventually driven into the middle of a slough in southern Watonwan County by a female suspect who was later located and arrested after the use of a drone supplied by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects have been arrested on various felony charges and are awaiting their initial appearance in court. The investigation continues. Agencies from Cottonwood, Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties all assisted in the incident along with numerous police departments and the Minnesota state patrol.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden woman arrested on charge of OWI
HAWARDEN—A 29-year-old Hawarden woman was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Auner Noe Garcia-Morales stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for swerving between the centerline and fog line at a speed lower than the posted speed limit at the intersection on Highway 10 near 23rd Street, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
nwestiowa.com
Two men arrested for assaulting neighbor
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested about 3:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of 41-year-old Juan Gomez Ruiz and 26-year-old Edin Joel Benitez stemmed from a night of drinking at their residence at 909 Main St. Lot 1, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
pureoldies1035.com
Names released of fatalities in two-vehicle crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Names have been released of the two people who died last Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal semi vs. pedestrian crash reported in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck north of North Sioux City. According to the DPS report, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I-29 around 5 a.m....
drgnews.com
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to 25 car accidents across the city this morning. None of the accidents resulted in serious injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this is about the number of accidents that officers would be expected after the first significant snowfall as drivers get used to traveling through the snow again. The 25 accidents took place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
Sioux City asking residents to avoid de-icer for sidewalks, driveways
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
Woman dies after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
