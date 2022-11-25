ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9kyF_0jN5h6Ol00

HONG KONG (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty Friday of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the widespread protests three years ago.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a retired bishop and a vocal democracy advocate of the city, arrived at court in a black outfit and used a walking stick. He was first arrested in May on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a Beijing-imposed National Security Law. His arrest sent shockwaves through the Catholic community, although the Vatican only stated it was monitoring the development of the situation closely.

While Zen and other activists at the trial have not yet been charged with national security-related charges, they were charged with failing to properly register the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which helped pay medical and legal fees for arrested protesters beginning in 2019. It ceased operations in October 2021.

Zen, alongside singer Denise Ho, scholar Hui Po Keung, former pro-democracy lawmakers Margaret Ng and Cyd Ho, were trustees of the fund. They were each fined 4,000 Hong Kong dollars ($512). A sixth defendant, Sze Ching-wee, was the fund’s secretary and was fined HK$2500 ($320).

The Societies Ordinance requires local organizations to register or apply for an exemption within a month of their establishment. Those who failed to do so face a fine of up to HK$10,000 ($1,273), with no jail time, upon first conviction.

Handing down the verdict, Principal Magistrate Ada Yim ruled that the fund is considered an organization that is obliged to register as it was not purely for charity purposes.

The judgement holds significance as the first time that residents had to face a charge under the ordinance for failing to register, Ng told reporters after the hearing.

“The effect to other people, to the many, many citizens who are associated together to do one thing or another, and what will happen to them, is very important,” the veteran lawyer said. “It is also extremely important about the freedom of association in Hong Kong under Societies Ordinance.”

But Zen said his case should not be linked with the city’s religious freedoms. “I haven’t seen any erosion of religious freedoms in Hong Kong,” he said.

The 2019 protests were sparked by a since-withdrawn bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. Critics worried the suspects would disappear into China’s opaque and frequently abusive legal system. Opposition morphed into months of violent unrest in the city.

The National Security Law has crippled Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement since its enactment in 2020, with many activists being arrested or jailed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China’s rule in 1997.

The impact of the law has also damaged faith in the future of the international financial hub, with a growing number of young professionals responding to the shrinking freedoms by emigrating overseas.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Chinese Workers at World’s Biggest iPhone Factory Beaten, Clubbed During Protests

Protests at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China led to violent clashes with local authorities in ugly scenes shared on social media Wednesday. Workers at the Foxconn plant in the central city of Zhengzhou were beaten and detained during the demonstrations, witnesses said, with police kicking and clubbing one protester. An employee told the Associated Press that a protest erupted after complaints that the manufacturer changed conditions to attract new staff with offers of higher pay. When the new workers arrived, they found they had to work an extra two months at a lower wage in order to receive...
The Associated Press

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing the policy, confronting police — and even calling for Xi to step down. On Monday, demonstrators gathered in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy movement was all but snuffed out by a harsh crackdown following monthslong demonstrations that began in 2019. Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” and “Freedom! Freedom!” Floral tributes were laid in the Central district that had been the epicenter of previous protests. The widespread demonstrations are unprecedented since the army crushed the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vice

‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis

The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
BBC

El Salvador: Prisoners sent to destroy graves of powerful MS-13 gang

Prisoners in El Salvador have been destroying gang members' graves in a government bid to weaken their power. Armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, inmates were sent to cemeteries in Santa Tecla to destroy the tombs of the town's powerful Mara Salvatrucha gang. Also known as MS-13, it's thought to be...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy