Shellioness Love
3d ago
There is another house like that here in Las Vegas. it's over in the area of oakey and tenaya. nice home and they change the paint on the house randomly!!!!
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf hosting 2nd adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first-ever adults-only event, Meow Wolf has announced that it will offer another 21+ night at Omega Mart. According to a news release, the second “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year. According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19. Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local wins $150K jackpot playing Pai-Gow for first time
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the memorable Thanksgiving after hitting a progressive jackpot on his first time playing Pai-Gow poker. According to a news release, the resident, identified only as “Anderson,” was playing Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Thanksgiving when he hit the jackpot on Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays. According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.
Taste The World At Gaetano’s
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
Las Vegas neighborhood site of 2 murders across street from each other
The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman and his father then helped him move the body.
vegas24seven.com
Saddle Up for NFR Action at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Free Shuttle to Thomas & Mack, Food, Drink and Room Specials, Viewing Events, Live Entertainment, and Performances by Jon Caparulo and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Make Palms the Perfect Place to Take in all The Cowboy Action. Enjoy the ultimate National Finals Rodeo experience at Palms Casino Resort,...
Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month
Absent an agreement, the federal government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy on cutting Colorado River water use. The post Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023. “Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
srhslariat.com
Home For The Holidays
Christmas time is fast approaching, but luckily there’s no shortage of fun Christmas activities here in Las Vegas. Whether with family or friends, day or night, there’s plenty to do this holiday season. One of the most popular things to do in the winter time is Glistening Lights,...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
8newsnow.com
International travelers head to Las Vegas for holiday weekend after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As millions of Americans continue to travel through the holiday weekend, many who didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving are coming to Las Vegas for a fun, less crowded experience. “This is a fun place,” Naz Hajsham, who traveled to Las Vegas from Canada Friday said. “It has...
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
Early exit: Those leaving Las Vegas to beat holiday traffic finding congestion on I-15
Drivers leaving Las Vegas early for California on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend are finding congestion on southbound Interstate 15.
8newsnow.com
Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet
A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
Leaving Las Vegas: Backup of 13 miles on southbound I-15 to California
Leaving Las Vegas: 13-mile backup on southbound I-15
Fox5 KVVU
K-Pop pop-up featuring BTS, Blackpink merch coming to downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pop-up shop featuring items from the biggest K-Pop bands is coming to downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Container Park and K-Pop Republic will host a pop-up shop featuring live entertainment and vendors on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m. The...
pvtimes.com
Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility
When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center. But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.
Thief caught on video stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas
A grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas. The thief grabbed everything they could the day before Thanksgiving and then returned over the weekend to take some more.
