Columbia County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO mourns captain’s death in UTV accident

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Capt. Charles “Chuck” Brewington died in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Saturday evening in Fort White. According to a CCSO release, it was confirmed by the law enforcement agency that Brewington—who had been with the department since 1991—died on Saturday evening when driving his UTV. Brewington was assigned to the Judicial Services Division where he oversaw the security operations at the courthouse.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond

A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville hit-and-run claims cyclist

A cyclist died in a hit-and-run collision along the 3300 block of S. Main Street. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, a citizen discovered both vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk around 9:38 a.m. on Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the debris.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 04:34 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of Soutel & New Kings Road. Officers found a woman in her mid 20′s was shot in the hand late last night on New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

