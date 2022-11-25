Read full article on original website
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO mourns captain’s death in UTV accident
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Capt. Charles “Chuck” Brewington died in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Saturday evening in Fort White. According to a CCSO release, it was confirmed by the law enforcement agency that Brewington—who had been with the department since 1991—died on Saturday evening when driving his UTV. Brewington was assigned to the Judicial Services Division where he oversaw the security operations at the courthouse.
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
News4Jax.com
2 semis, 20 cars involved in multiple-collision crash on I-295 on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several multi-vehicle crashes involving two semi-trucks and multiple cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m. The FHP said after...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for forcibly kissing employee at One 51 Place Apartments
ALACHUA, Fla. – Nicholas Lee Dandron, 38, was arrested early this morning and charged with battery after allegedly grabbing an employee at One 51 Place Apartments and forcibly kissing her. The victim told an Alachua Police Department officer that she was passing out documents to each apartment at about...
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
Man with extensive history of reckless driving released from jail in Middleburg
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Middleburg man that was charged with vehicular homicide and has an extensive history of reckless driving was released from jail last week. While he is still not allowed to drive, Ringer was granted bond in August but initially said he could not afford the $260,000 amount set by a judge. However, since then he was able to bond out.
WCJB
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning. Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382. After searching his vehicle, deputies...
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond
A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
WCJB
Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
20 vehicle crash on I-295 West South causing all lanes to close
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville’s Fire and rescue, and Florida Highway Patrol arrived to a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound at Morse Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it was an initial multiple car crash on southbound lanes that resulted 5 more cars hitting...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville hit-and-run claims cyclist
A cyclist died in a hit-and-run collision along the 3300 block of S. Main Street. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, a citizen discovered both vehicle and bicycle debris on the west side of the roadway and sidewalk around 9:38 a.m. on Monday and found a body in the wooded area near the debris.
Early morning shooting on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 04:34 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at the intersection of Soutel & New Kings Road. Officers found a woman in her mid 20′s was shot in the hand late last night on New...
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
