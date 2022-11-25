Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects in a case of vandalism. According to the officer’s post, the incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The City of Harrisburg is constructing new facilities for baseball diamonds in Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. The area under construction had various concrete and electrical boxes sprayed with black spray paint, and the vandals also damaged some concrete.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
2 people killed in Hutchinson Co. crash identified
SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The two people who were killed in a crash on November 22 north of Scotland have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. The DPS report said around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2002, a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on SD HWY-25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
Fatal semi vs. pedestrian crash reported in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck north of North Sioux City. According to the DPS report, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I-29 around 5 a.m....
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
Hawarden woman arrested on charge of OWI
HAWARDEN—A 29-year-old Hawarden woman was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Auner Noe Garcia-Morales stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for swerving between the centerline and fog line at a speed lower than the posted speed limit at the intersection on Highway 10 near 23rd Street, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
State prison inmate dies of natural causes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A state prison inmate has died of what appears to be natural causes. Offender Gregory Wyman, age 68, passed away at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield on November 26. Wyman was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child...
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
Suspect of Sioux City Westside double homicide pleads not guilty
A man who was accused of killing two people has entered a plea with the District Court for Woodbury County.
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
Two men arrested for assaulting neighbor
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested about 3:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of 41-year-old Juan Gomez Ruiz and 26-year-old Edin Joel Benitez stemmed from a night of drinking at their residence at 909 Main St. Lot 1, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
