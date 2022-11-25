ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Citrus County Chronicle

Mike Sainristil's switch to CB at Michigan proves to be wise

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil, whose family fled Haiti when he was an infant and raised him in suburban Boston, wanted to have the ball in his hands to make plays at receiver when he chose to attend Michigan. Sainristil got his wish, scoring touchdowns in each...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Harbaugh, Iowa's Campbell win Big Ten's top football honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year, the conference announced Tuesday. Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

No. 18 Alabama beats No. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in 4 OTs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

