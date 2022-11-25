Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
mynewsla.com
1 Killed in Van Nuys Crash Involving Motorcycle, Car
A collision between a motorcycle and a car in Van Nuys left one person dead Tuesday. The crash occurred around 5:05 p.m. at 58828 N. Kester Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person, believed to be the motorcyclist, was found dead under the vehicle involved in the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
mynewsla.com
Person Barricaded in Compton
Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Commercial Building Near Old Town Torrance
Flames tore through a commercial building in Torrance Monday, gutting much of the structure and causing the roof to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries. The fire erupted around mid-afternoon Monday in the 1700 block of Border Avenue near Old Town Torrance, city officials said. The...
mynewsla.com
Boy’s Body Found in Vehicle Fire That Extended Into One-Story Building
The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said. “One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival,” said Margaret Stewart of the Los...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting Tuesday evening to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
mynewsla.com
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
mynewsla.com
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
mynewsla.com
Widow of Slain El Monte Sergeant Files Claim Against Gascón, LA County
The widow of an El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Blames Demotion on Retaliation by Lieutenant Close to Villanueva
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation and harassment. She also names Lt. Jennifer...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public’s to Find Assailant Who Killed Homeless Vet at LACC
Sheriff’s officials will reach out for public help Wednesday as they continue their search for an assailant who fatally stabbed a homeless veteran inside a Los Angeles City College parking structure. The attack occurred around 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the parking structure at 640 N. Heliotrope Drive, according...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 16, Reported Missing from South Los Angeles Area is Found
A16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday. Jaylene Ramirez had last been seen on Sunday about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday afternoon, the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Whittier Crash Publicly ID’d
A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the...
Comments / 0