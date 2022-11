HOUSTON (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 Tuesday night in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years. Sasser finished 7 of 12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one of 10 from...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO