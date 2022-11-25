Effective: 2022-11-29 21:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST/115 AM EST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea, Roane and Sequatchie. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST /115 AM EST/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 903 PM CST /1003 PM EST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain and with embedded thunderstorms the past few hours. Overflowing of poor drainage areas and small creeks and especially in urban areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen this evening since the rain began across the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. during the next 3 hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that may experience minor flooding include Chattanooga, Athens, Dayton, Sweetwater, Dunlap, Jasper, Pikeville, Decatur, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Spring City, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell, Kimball, Monteagle, Harrison, Fairmount and Red Bank. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO