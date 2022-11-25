Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHERN YALOBUSHA AND SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ashley The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Ashley County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 1130 PM CST. * At 836 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Crossett, Hamburg, North Crossett, West Crossett, Fountain Hill, Old Milo and Snyder. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaver Island and surrounding islands. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Keweenaw, Northern Houghton, Baraga, Iron and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grand Traverse, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Grand Traverse; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected tonight through Wednesday morning. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times for high profile vehicles, including the New York State Thruway.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times in high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Owen, Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Owen; Pendleton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRANT...EAST CENTRAL OWEN AND PENDLETON COUNTIES At 927 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Frankfort, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Williamstown, Falmouth, Butler, Morgan, Corinth, Goforth, Browning Corner, Greenwood, Cherry Grove, Williamstown Lake, Kincaid Lake State Park, Marcus, Keefer, Catawba, Camp Northward, Gene Snyder Airport, Lawrenceville, Cordova and Mckinneysburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected late tonight through early afternoon Wednesday. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times in high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harrison, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Harrison; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Scott, northern Harrison and east central Franklin Counties through 945 PM EST At 916 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Frankfort, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Scott, east central Franklin and northern Harrison Counties, including the following locations... Longlick, Alberta, Skinnersburg, Renaker, Stonewall, Davis, US Route 62 at State Route 19, Josephine, Porter and Hinton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Alger, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Alger; Luce LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected with waves of 15 to 20 feet. * WHERE...Alger and Luce Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Livingston; Ontario; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected late tonight through Wednesday morning, shifting to the west Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times in high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR SOUTHERN SUMTER COUNTY At 824 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kinterbish, or 8 miles southeast of York, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include York, Coatopa, Dug Hill, Bellamy, Whitfield, Ward, Belmont, Demopolis Lock And Dam, Lilita and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Clark, Nicholas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Nicholas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EST FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLARK...CENTRAL BOURBON AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES At 925 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paris, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Carlisle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Alpena, Alcona, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST/115 AM EST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea, Roane and Sequatchie. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST /115 AM EST/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 903 PM CST /1003 PM EST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain and with embedded thunderstorms the past few hours. Overflowing of poor drainage areas and small creeks and especially in urban areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen this evening since the rain began across the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. during the next 3 hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that may experience minor flooding include Chattanooga, Athens, Dayton, Sweetwater, Dunlap, Jasper, Pikeville, Decatur, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Spring City, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell, Kimball, Monteagle, Harrison, Fairmount and Red Bank. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Comments / 0