Dwayne Johnson Accused Of Lying About His Insane New Diet

Dwayne Johnson is known for a few things. Some people know him for his successful career in professional wrestling. Others will know him for his successful career in Hollywood. Perhaps most of all, however, Johnson is known for being extremely physically fit. One look at Johnson’s Instagram will tell you...
The Undertaker Shares Backstage Photo From WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series holds a special place in the history of The Undertaker. The Phenom made his debut at the event in 1990 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team. He quickly made a big impression by quickly eliminating Dusty Rhodes and Koko B. Ware from the bout, immediately marking him as a force to be reckoned with.
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview

Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
The Undertaker Reveals The Truth Surrounding His Iconic Cucumber Fear

The Undertaker has faced a number of formidable foes during his decades in WWE, and he’s not shown fear in the face of fire, fighting on top of Hell in a Cell, or being attacked with numerous weapons. Instead, The Deadman is said to have a fear of what most people find to be an unassuming fruit: the cucumber.
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE

Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey

Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
Roman Reigns Reveals Which WWE Match He Was Most Nervous For

Roman Reigns has competed against a plethora of top WWE figures during his past two-year run as ‘The Head of the Table’. From WWE Hall of Famers such as Edge and Goldberg to modern-day WWE megastars like Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, many have tried and ultimately failed to topple Reigns.
Becky Lynch Hilariously References Eminem During WWE Survivor Series Press Conference

Becky Lynch returned to action during the women’s WarGames match at the namesake premium live event, leading Bianca Belair’s team to victory over Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The winning spot saw ‘Big Time Becks’ ascend to the top of the cage, executing a mammoth Legdrop on both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to send them through a table below.
Update On William Regal’s AEW Contract Amidst WWE Return Rumours

When WarGames was first brought to WWE in NXT, it was announced by William Regal in a way that became beloved by fans. Every time there was a WarGames bout to be announced, Regal would take the microphone to name the bout with an unmatched intensity. However, since Regal is...
CM Punk Claims Brock Lesnar Is A “Sweetheart”

As a result of his exploits in the ring, the octagon, and just generally being a huge, scary dude, Brock Lesnar has the reputation of a man not to be messed with. However, one of wrestling’s biggest stars once did his best to try and chip away at iron-clad image.
Triple H Planning To Bring Back The WWE Draft In 2023

Since taking over as creative lead after Vince McMahon’s exit, Triple H has made numerous on-screen changes to WWE. The most recent example would be the return of War Games, a match made famous in WCW, which McMahon reportedly never wanted on his main roster product. However, Triple H...
Becky Lynch “Terrified” Ahead Of Survivor Series Match

After almost four months out of the ring Becky Lynch returned to action at Survivor Series. Although, as fans know, Lynch doesn’t do things by halves, so she stepped back into the ring for WarGames. The Man was the last woman into the match, after her participation was only...
WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022

At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
Finn Balor Believes Current WWE Superstar Will Become A ‘Huge Star’

The Judgment Day has undergone a number of changes since first forming as an alliance between Edge and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 38. The group shortly added Rhea Ripley to its ranks, and when Finn Balor joined in June, he ousted Edge as leader. The most recent addition to the...

