When a brand like Lancia makes an announcement, fans and connoisseurs get wide-eyed right away. This may be due to the Italian flair, of course, but especially to the great history of the Italian automaker. Just think of the first self-supporting body in automotive engineering or the rally successes of Stratos and Delta in the 1970s and 1980s. But those days are long gone. Criminally neglected by Fiat for a long time, the brand has been on the brink of extinction several times. But with the help of its new parent group, Stellantis, Lancia's painful times could be coming to an end. As such, Lancia is presenting the Pu+Ra Zero concept at its Design Day, which should point the way forward for the brand.

17 HOURS AGO