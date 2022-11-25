Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Alameda Research Pulled $204M From FTX Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
The result from an analysis published by blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence shows that FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research successfully withdrew $204 million from the exchange’s United States arm. This happened even before the exchange and its other 130 associates filed for bankruptcy. Altogether, the funds were pulled...
thecoinrise.com
South Korea Prosecutors to Indict Terra Co-Founder Daniel Shin
Prosecutors in South Korea think that there exists a possibility for Daniel Shin, one of the Co-Founders of Terraform Labs Pte., to be indicted for his involvement in some fraudulent acts. Part of his offense was promoting the Terra-LUNA stablecoin which collapsed as a payment option. Before this time, several...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange Ripio To Open Services In Florida
Ripio, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Buenos Aires, is making its maiden voyage to the United States in Florida. The company, which has 4.5 million customers and has been in operation for a decade, has already obtained regulatory licence to conduct business in the state with Ripio Select. The offering is geared toward individuals who have a high net worth, as well as companies and other types of institutional investors.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Firm Bitget Plans Expansion In Africa
Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has registered in the Seychelles in order to facilitate international growth. The exchange is decentralized, meaning it has no single location but rather functions through a series of hubs in key markets, with future expansion expected to bring even more of these locations online.
thecoinrise.com
IMF Demands Increased Crypto Regulation In Africa
After the failure of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote a blog post advocating for greater oversight of the region’s crypto sector in Africa. Countries like Nigeria on the continent of Africa are among the world’s leaders in the cryptocurrency sector, which is expanding at...
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned state employees and contractors from using social media platform TikTok on their electronic devises over fears the smartphone application could be used to collect U.S. user data f
thecoinrise.com
Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term
Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
thecoinrise.com
Ripple Official Says FTX Implosion is ‘Incredibly Damaging’
The implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange has several meanings to a couple of people, many have said what FTX could and could not have done. The latest description is the one outlined by Rahul Advani, Ripple’s APAC policy director. Advani described the sudden crash of the cryptocurrency exchange as “incredibly damaging” for the entire crypto industry.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Hires New Executives For Expansion In Europe
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has hired new executives to lead its opportunities to expand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The hires are part of the company’s global expansion strategy, entitled “Go Broad and Go Deep,” which was revealed in the third quarter. In an effort to expand its presence in Europe, Coinbase reportedly applied for licenses with multiple countries in July.
thecoinrise.com
Kraken Settles With U.S OFAC Over Violation of Iran Sanction
American cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has finally settled with the United States Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over its violation of sanctions against Iran. On the 28th of November, Kraken agreed to pay $362,158.70 “to settle its potential civil liability” and also an additional $100,000 in certain sanctions compliance controls.”
thecoinrise.com
AAX Exchange VP Steps Down Following Withdrawal Suspension
Another crypto exchange which began halting withdrawals due to the FTX contagion has just seen the exit of one of its executives. Vice President of Seychelles-based AAX exchange Ben Caselin announced that he was resigning from his role in the exchange. Caselin, who specifically served as the VP Global Marketing...
thecoinrise.com
US House Committee Schedule Hearing on FTX For Dec 13
After it had initially announced plans to hold a hearing on the circumstances leading to the sudden fall of FTX, the United States House Financial Services Committee has now fixed a date for this hearing. According to the announcement by the United States House Financial Services Committee, an inquiry into...
thecoinrise.com
Canadian Crypto Firm Coinsquare Confirms Client Data Breach
A data breach exposed user data on Coinsquare only about a month after it became the first Canadian crypto trading platform to be registered with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Even though customer assets may have been compromised, Coinsquare, one of Canada’s major cryptocurrency exchanges, insists they...
thecoinrise.com
Russia Seeks To Integrate Blockchain Into Global Payment System
The President of Russia may be adjusting his priorities in light of recent developments. In a recent speech at the Artificial Intelligence Journey 2022 international AI and machine learning conference, Vladimir Putin spoke of the advantages of implementing a worldwide payment system based on blockchain technology. The most significant benefit,...
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks
According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador Has Established A National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC)
The government of El Salvador has started focusing on its crypto endeavors, establishing a National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) to manage all cryptocurrency-related initiatives in the country. The new organization will be able to work with counterparts in other nations on BTC-related issues. El Salvador’s government still seems eager to put...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Adoption will Impact the Current Payment Infrastructure
As the adoption rate for cryptocurrencies continues to soar, a recent survey carried out by Innopay, an expert in digital transactions, and Paypers, an analysis provider has shown that cryptocurrencies will see more use cases. According to the survey conducted between June and September 2022, 88% of the respondents, most...
Singapore's Temasek holds internal review of $275 million FTX-related loss
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
