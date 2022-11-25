Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Regulators Orders Seizure of Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Regulators in Turkey have put former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried under investigation and have ordered that his assets be seized. According to an announcement made by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board, locally referred to as MASAK, the investigation began on the 14th of November. A couple of discrepancies were discovered and the actions taken against SBF following the bankruptcy filing were also outlined.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX spent $300 million on homes and vacation properties for senior staff, an attorney for the collapsed crypto exchange said
Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a "personal fiefdom", bankruptcy lawyer James Bromley said at a Tuesday hearing.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ghosted his legal team over bankruptcy: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ignored pleas from company attorneys and advisers urging him to file for bankruptcy “for days” before the cryptocurrency platform imploded, according to a report Tuesday. FTX general counsel Ryne Miller was one of several people who begged Bankman-Fried and other executives to relinquish their control of the company, the New York Times reported, citing internal emails and text messages. The mood grew so dire that the FTX attorneys purportedly tried to contact Bankman-Fried’s father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, to see if he would intervene and speak to his son. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
thecoinrise.com
Alameda Research Pulled $204M From FTX Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
The result from an analysis published by blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence shows that FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research successfully withdrew $204 million from the exchange’s United States arm. This happened even before the exchange and its other 130 associates filed for bankruptcy. Altogether, the funds were pulled...
CNET
FTX's Bankman-Fried Plans to Attend NYT DealBook Summit Despite Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is set to appear at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Nov. 30 -- to the surprise of many. The embattled former CEO will speak with DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin, who confirmed the interview in a tweet Wednesday. "There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered," Sorkin wrote in his tweet, promising "Nothing is off limits."
zycrypto.com
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors
A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
CoinDesk
BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy; Kraken Settles US Treasury Case Over Serving Customers in Iran
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection as FTX contagion spreads. JPMorgan says crypto market regulatory initiatives that are already underway are likely to be accelerated. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reaches a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken over serving customers in Iran.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange Ripio To Open Services In Florida
Ripio, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Buenos Aires, is making its maiden voyage to the United States in Florida. The company, which has 4.5 million customers and has been in operation for a decade, has already obtained regulatory licence to conduct business in the state with Ripio Select. The offering is geared toward individuals who have a high net worth, as well as companies and other types of institutional investors.
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX’s customers is they’ll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in FTX’s closely related trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried “proved that there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ conflict of interest,” BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said in an email.
coingeek.com
Bank of Japan to issue experimental digital yen in 2023
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced that it will explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) starting in early 2023, reports Nikkei. The central bank stated that the pilot would be conducted in partnership with a trio of mega banks with a keen focus on the issuance and withdrawals of the CBDC. Apart from the mega banks, several regional banks will also play a part in the pilot.
coingeek.com
Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill
Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
forkast.news
LINE’s crypto exchange BITFRONT announces closure, to suspend trading by 2023
LINE’s cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., BITFRONT, has announced closure on Monday to shift its focus to developing LINE’s blockchain ecosystem. BITFRONT claimed its decision to shut down the platform wasn’t related to “certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”. The crypto exchange originally...
coingeek.com
UAE digital asset regulator revokes FTX’s operational license following implosion
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has announced the suspension of FTX’s operating license. VARA revealed on its website that the decision was made given the financial situation of FTX and its affiliates. The revoked license was the FTX MENA Minimum Viable Product (MVP) license, a permit that...
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX contagion spreads
Prominent cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi filed for bankruptcy on Monday as the contagion effect from FTX’s collapse spreads through the sector, company officials said. The company’s bankruptcy filing stated it has more than 100,000 creditors, along with estimated assets and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion. BlockFi confirmed bankruptcy proceedings were underway and warned that it “expects that recoveries from FTX will be delayed” due to the platform’s meltdown. “With the collapse of FTX, the BlockFi management team and board of directors immediately took action to protect clients and the company,” said Mark Renzi of Berkeley Research Group, BlockFi’s financial...
nftgators.com
Coinbase Strengthens European Arm with Four New Leadership Appointments
The exchange has hired Michael Schroeder as its new director of controls for Germany and Cormac Dinan as the country director for Ireland. Coinbase plans to roll out new products and expand its customer base in the EMEA region. It also wants to cooperate with policymakers and regulators across Europe.
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks
According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.
thecoinrise.com
Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term
Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
Comments / 0