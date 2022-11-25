Read full article on original website
37th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off Thursday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best high school hoops talent in the Natural State will be in Jonesboro this week. The 37th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off on Thursday. Host Jonesboro, Nettleton, Brookland, West Memphis, & Osceola are the NEA teams in the 8-team, 3 day event. All games are played at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.
2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off Thursday
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - You can see even more high school basketball this weekend. The 2nd Chickasaw Classic tips off on Thursday. Blytheville hosts the boys hoops showcase, Paragould, Manila, & Rivercrest will be the other NEA teams in action. All games are played at Chickasaw Arena. 2nd Chickasaw Classic.
2022 8-Man State Championship Preview: Rector vs. Izard County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State football finals weekend in Little Rock will kick off with an all-Region 8 matchup. Rector faces Izard County for the 8-Man State Championship. Cougars guaranteed to win, we’ll find out which color Thursday at 7:00pm at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised statewide on Arkansas PBS.
63rd WBU Tournament continues
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The 63rd WBU Tournament tipped off Monday at the Southerland-Mabee Center. You can see the boys & girls bracket here. We’ll update this page with scores. Monday, November 28th. Westside 53, Sloan-Hendrix 38 (Girls) Hoxie 59, Trumann 50 (Boys) Hoxie 64, Walnut Ridge 37...
True freshmen Nelson, Ford making early impact for Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time this season, Terrance Ford and Izaiyah Nelson went through the handshake line as part of the starting five for Arkansas State men’s basketball Sunday. The Red Wolves went on to beat NAIA opponent Bethel 90-65 and both had good performances. Ford,...
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Arkansas State football earns 2022 postseason honors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football had a losing season, but Red Wolves are earning national accolades for individual performance. RB Johnnie Lang (PFF All-American 2nd Team) - Lang led the Sun Belt and FBS with 886 kick return yards. He had a 98 yard kickoff return for a...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Wynne football coach not returning
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night. The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
A-State men’s hoops bounces back with win over Bethel
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team in a 90-65 Sunday-afternoon victory over Bethel (Tenn.) inside First National Bank Arena. Farrington notched a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor...
New gas station opens in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Fill it up while you can. There is a new gas station in Osceola. Jordan’s Kwik Stop opened at 4365 West Keiser Avenue Tuesday. The store handed out prizes, free gifts, and even had a good deal on gas for its grand opening. This is...
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
Nov. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. All eyes are looking...
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
