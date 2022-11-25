ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Why holiday giving might be curbed by inflation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report shows Americans are expected to give less to charity this holiday season due to inflation, but the need for donations is growing. The Salvation Army is one organization feeling the pinch, and in Sacramento County alone, they expect to serve more than 10,000 people this Christmas season. Salvation Army leaders said they're making changes this year to make sure no one is left behind.
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
Medical respite program in Placer County helps the unhoused into sustainable housing

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After someone has surgery, doctors provide recovery instructions for at-home care. For those who don't have a home, fully recovering is a difficult task. Ruben Perez had to stop working due to chronic pain. Without income, he was left to live on the street. When the time came for surgery, The Gathering Inn in Placer County took him into its medical respite program.
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
Cosumnes River College striving for firsts | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cosumnes River College, CRC, is reinventing what community college looks like following a multiyear decline in enrollment at community colleges. Angling to be the first community college in the nation where students don’t have to buy textbooks. They plan to reach that goal by Fall 2023.
'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
New Folsom Prison deemed 'inadequate' after health care inspection

FOLSOM, Calif. — California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) also referenced as New Folsom Prison, has been deemed 'inadequate' in a report following an inspection by the California Office of the Inspector General (OIG). SAC is a maximum and high-security facility located in Folsom. The facility also houses patients who...
Joshua Benjamin Gunderson identified as shooting victim in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting near Sacramento City College as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37 of Citrus Heights. He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Friday and taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital, according to Sacramento Police Department.
Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
