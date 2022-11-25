Read full article on original website
Why holiday giving might be curbed by inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report shows Americans are expected to give less to charity this holiday season due to inflation, but the need for donations is growing. The Salvation Army is one organization feeling the pinch, and in Sacramento County alone, they expect to serve more than 10,000 people this Christmas season. Salvation Army leaders said they're making changes this year to make sure no one is left behind.
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
Medical respite program in Placer County helps the unhoused into sustainable housing
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After someone has surgery, doctors provide recovery instructions for at-home care. For those who don't have a home, fully recovering is a difficult task. Ruben Perez had to stop working due to chronic pain. Without income, he was left to live on the street. When the time came for surgery, The Gathering Inn in Placer County took him into its medical respite program.
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
Cosumnes River College striving for firsts | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cosumnes River College, CRC, is reinventing what community college looks like following a multiyear decline in enrollment at community colleges. Angling to be the first community college in the nation where students don’t have to buy textbooks. They plan to reach that goal by Fall 2023.
'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival open at Cal Expo Saturday & Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year since 2005, Sacramento Hmong Inc. has put on what are now some of the largest Hmong New Year celebrations in the nation. Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo, this year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will have food and music alongside competitions and tournaments.
Holiday festivities bring hundreds to Old Sacramento waterfront
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of locals and visitors filled the streets of Old Sacramento Wednesday night for a tree lighting ceremony and performances by the waterfront. A 65-foot tree took center stage — the tallest tree ever displayed there — as dance groups and the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus shared their talents with the crowd.
Porch pirates could be met with bait packages in Sacramento this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people are taking advantage of online deals for Cyber Monday, but porch pirates could also be planning to take advantage of those plans. Several police departments, including Sacramento Police Department and Citrus Heights Police Department, are taking a stand, protecting your packages and aiming to catch anyone who might steal it.
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
Sacramento opens walk-up warming shelters as temperatures drop to 30s
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The lobbies for Sacramento's Outreach and Engagement Center, and the North Fifth Street Shelter will open Monday and Tuesday night as warming centers from 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sacramento's Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard can shelter up to 50 people. The North...
New Folsom Prison deemed 'inadequate' after health care inspection
FOLSOM, Calif. — California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) also referenced as New Folsom Prison, has been deemed 'inadequate' in a report following an inspection by the California Office of the Inspector General (OIG). SAC is a maximum and high-security facility located in Folsom. The facility also houses patients who...
Attorney known for filing non-ADA compliant lawsuits pleads guilty to filing false tax return
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area lawyer known for filing non-ADA compliant lawsuits against businesses pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return, Tuesday. Scott Norris Johnson of Carmichael, who has filed more than 4,000 disability discrimination lawsuits in California, was accused of underreporting the income he earned from those lawsuits.
Joshua Benjamin Gunderson identified as shooting victim in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting near Sacramento City College as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37 of Citrus Heights. He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Friday and taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital, according to Sacramento Police Department.
Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck. It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
California naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court in...
