BBC
World Cup 2022: USA lead Iran in must-win game
Christian Pulisic gives the USA the lead in their must-win game against Iran at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa
Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
BBC
Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced. Dubbed Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested across six European countries, the EU's police agency, Europol, said. They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation. More...
BBC
Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj has been ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury. Right-back Mohammed Al Burayk has a calf issue, while midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki is suspended. Mexico coach Tata Martino could recall holding midfielder Edson Alvarez after captain Andres Guardado picked up a muscle...
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Onshore wind: Grant Shapps criticised for 'nonsense' claims
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been criticised after claiming wind turbines are now "so big" they cannot be built on land. Friends of the Earth said this was "nonsense", while Greenpeace said onshore wind was "thriving". The government is facing a rebellion from some of its own MPs who want...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
