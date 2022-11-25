Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Ex-president of Comoros convicted of selling passports
PARIS (AP) — A court in the Indian Ocean island of Comoros sentenced former President Ahmed Abdallah Sambi on Monday to life in prison for illegally selling the country’s passports, according to local media reports. The Court for State Security in the capital Moroni also ordered the confiscation...
Iran protesters at World Cup say they have been followed and harassed, had signs confiscated
As the world watched the match-up between the U.S. and Iran, two Bay Area residents hope to draw attention for what is happening off the field -- not just on it.
wtaj.com
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
SEAN HANNITY: Biden is rewriting history on the economy
Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed President Joe Biden's energy policies after the president claimed he has delivered economic success.
wtaj.com
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer’s wife before killing himself — is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings.
Comments / 0