Ohio State is No. 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC
Ohio State was No. 5 on Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. The Buckeyes (11-1) dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. That game was 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter and 31-23 with 7:23 to go before Michigan blew it open. “It was talked about...
Prep Roundup: Hiland holds off Dalton to win season opener
Tuesday, Nov. 29 BOYS BASKETBALL Hiland 48, Dalton 43 Trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter, Hiland outscored Dalton 15-9 down the stretch to pick up a win...
Jason Preston, former Ohio Bobcats guard, scores his first NBA points for LA Clippers
Former Ohio University Bobcats standout Jason Preston scored the first points of his NBA career with a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers' win Tuesday night against the Blazers in Portland. It was Preston's only field-goal attempt of the game in six minutes of action. He also had his...
