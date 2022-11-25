ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KEKB

This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World

Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, it's one of the tallest manmade structures in the world. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth. WARNING: Under...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Shootings Don't Take Thanksgiving Weekend Off

The Denver Police Department wasn't able to take it easy over the extended Thanksgiving weekend. Four shootings and a stabbing took place from November 25-27, all but one on a single day. Meanwhile, violent crime for the most recent two-week period for which statistics are available was most acute in...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 KEKB

Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change

Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year

The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street. Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth …. The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street. Pinpoint...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE

