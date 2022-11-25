ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

French-Lebanese architect seeks pro-climate construction transformation

By Isabel MALSANG, Jonathan WALTER, JOEL SAGET, Joseph EID
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2WpU_0jN5Zb7Z00
Lina Ghotmeh wants to reduce the use of concrete in building /AFP

Lina Ghotmeh has pegged her career on sustainable construction.

The French-Lebanese architect wants to see her industry transformed by drastically reducing the use of concrete -- a major CO2 contributor -- using more local materials and reusing existing buildings and materials.

"We need to change our value system," the 42-year-old told AFP last month.

The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry and create buildings that can better resist the impacts of climate change.

But it's not an easy battle.

The industry accounts for almost 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.

Ghotmeh, who designed the Estonian National Museum and taught at Yale University, doesn't advocate for fewer buildings -- she knows that's an unrealistic goal in a world with a growing population.

"That would be like saying 'stop eating,'" she said.

- 'Don't demolish' -

Instead, we should "keep what already exists, don't demolish," but refurbish and retrofit old buildings in a sustainable way where possible.

Building a new detached house consumes 40 times more resources than renovating an existing property, and for a new apartment complex that rises to 80 times more, according to the French Agency for Ecological Transition (Ademe).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmrEd_0jN5Zb7Z00
Lina Ghotmeh's 'Stone Garden' in Beirut uses traditional building techniques /AFP/File

And where new constructions are needed, local materials and design should be used in a way that incorporates natural surroundings and saves energy.

Ghotmeh used more than 500,000 bricks made from local dirt for a new Hermes building in France, expected to open early next year.

The bricks also regulate the building's temperature and reduce energy needs.

The building will produce as much energy as it consumes, by being made energy efficient and using geothermal power.

- 'Circular thinking' -

Architects must, early in the project process, "think in a circular way," Ghotmeh said, choosing reusable organic or natural materials like wood, hemp, linen or stone.

This shouldn't stymie the design process either, she insists.

"In Canada, we build wooden towers, in Japan too. It's a material that is quite capable of being used for tall buildings," added Ghotmeh, who will build a wooden tower in Paris in 2023.

Another key approach is to build lighter, using less material and fewer toxins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378WJX_0jN5Zb7Z00
Transforming the concrete jungle /AFP

And then there's concrete, the main material in so many modern buildings and perhaps the most challenging to move away from.

"We must drastically reduce the use of concrete", she said, insisting it should only be used for essential purposes, such as foundations and building in earthquake-prone areas.

Some 14 billion cubic metres of concrete are used every year, according to the Global Cement and Concrete Association.

It emits more CO2 than the aviation industry, largely because of the intense heat required to make it.

Alternatives to concrete already exist, such as stone, or making cement -- a component of concrete -- from calcium carbonate. There are also pushes for low-carbon cement made from iron and steel industry waste.

- Beirut inspiration -

Building more sustainably often comes with a higher price tag -- it costs more to double or triple glaze windows and properly insulate a house -- but the long-term payoff is lower energy costs.

For Ghotmeh, it's an imperative investment in our future.

It was her birthplace of Beirut that inspired her to become an architect, spurring a desire to rebuild the so-called "collapsed city" ravaged by war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3u3z_0jN5Zb7Z00
The wall of Ghotmeh's 'Stone Garden' /AFP/File

In 2020, she completed the "Stone Garden" apartment tower in the city, built with concrete covered with a combed coating, a technique often used by local craftsmen. She used concrete in the construction because of earthquake risks.

The building was strong enough to survive the port explosion in 2020 that destroyed a large part of the city.

And the city continues to inspire her today, even when it comes to climate sustainability.

"Since there is practically only an hour of electricity per day, all the buildings have solar panels now. There is a kind of energy independence which is beginning to take place, by force," she said.

"Does it take a catastrophe like the one in Lebanon to make this transition?"

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Great Barrier Reef risks 'in danger' World Heritage listing

Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage sites, according to UN experts who warned the fading wonder has been "significantly impacted" by climate change. "If this World Heritage Site is in danger, then most World Heritage Sites around the world are in danger from climate change." 
AFP

UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake

Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
AFP

Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship

Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
AFP

Germany keep World Cup hopes alive as Morocco stun Belgium

A late goal by substitute Niclas Fuellkrug allowed Germany to snatch a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday as the four-time winners kept their World Cup hopes alive, but Belgium are in danger of a group-stage exit after losing to Morocco. A victory for Belgium would have sent them through but Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal's late goals instead secured Morocco a first World Cup win in 24 years.
AFP

Cuba holds local elections as opposition deplores pressure

Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. Councillors elected Sunday will form municipal governments that will propose 50 percent of the candidates for provincial assemblies and the National Assembly, which in turn elects the Council of State and the Cuban president from among its members. 
AFP

Macron courts Central Asian strongmen in quest for influence

French President Emmanuel Macron is making an eye-catching drive to strengthen partnerships with Central Asian states, seeking to boost Europe's influence in a strategic region where China, Russia, Turkey and the United States are already jostling for supremacy. While China and the US have vied with Russia for influence in the region since the fall of the USSR, Turkey has in recent years shown an awakened interest in nations with which it shares close cultural and linguistic ties.
AFP

Chile ceramics, Colombian wisdom get UNESCO heritage status

Two social traditions from South America were honored Tuesday as UNESCO recognized the rapidly disappearing skill required to make black pottery in Chile and the ancient knowledge of Colombian Indigenous groups as intangible cultural heritage practices.  Being on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding will allow Chile to access financing to preserve the tradition.
AFP

Tough France-US talks on industrial subsidies: senator

French leader Emmanuel Macron is hoping his US state visit can produce meaningful concessions for European industry as it smarts from massive US green subsidies -- but the chances of a major win look slim, according to a Joe Biden ally Chris Coons. Coons, a Democratic senator for Delaware and leader of the Congressional French Caucus, talked to AFP about the French president's visit and goals.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up

US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies

Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe, Dubai: Europol

Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. "The drugpins, considered as high-value targets by Europol, had come together to form what was known as a 'super cartel' which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe," Europol said.
AFP

Macron heads to US for wide-ranging state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Despite his support for Kyiv, Macron's insistence on continuing to talk with Moscow throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised American hackles.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Qatar announces first major gas deal for Germany

Qatar on Tuesday announced its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February increased pressure on the German government to find new sources.
PV Tech

DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage

Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region. The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

'More to offer' than war: Ukraine works on display at Madrid museum

Dozens of modern artworks removed from Kyiv to protect them from Russian strikes that have already done huge damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage will go on display at a Madrid museum on Tuesday. The Madrid exhibition is one of a number of showings of Ukraine's cultural heritage across Europe, as well as an effort to raise awareness of the threat posed to the war-torn country's artistic legacy as fighting grinds on.
AFP

All regions experienced water extremes in 2021: UN

All regions of the world saw water extremes last year -- both floods and droughts -- and billions of people had insufficient freshwater, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Some 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to freshwater at least one month per year.
ALASKA STATE
AFP

Equities, oil prices slide on China unrest

Stocks and oil prices slid Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down around three percent.
BBC

Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies

Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
AFP

Mould and red tape: Ukrainians hosted in UK struggle to find own housing

Viktoriya arrived in the UK in March after fleeing war-torn east Ukraine with her two sons and their cat and dog. Kateryna, a music teacher and singer from Dnipro in east Ukraine, was offered a teaching job in London after having to leave her sponsor in Wales at the end of six months.
AFP

China protests speak to deep political frustrations

Protests spreading in China have been catalysed by fury at the government's hardline zero-Covid policies but have also exposed deep-rooted frustration against the country's wider political system. "What is very intriguing about these protests is how single-issue focus on #covidlockdown quickly transpired into wider political issues," she said.
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy