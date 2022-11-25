ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTNH.com

US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.
WTNH.com

Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler

Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
WTNH.com

Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months. That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists...
WTNH.com

What rights does the Respect for Marriage Act protect?

(NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that aims to protect same-sex marriages in the U.S. on the federal level. Though the act does not completely protect rights granted by the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized same-sex unions, it does protect some, should that decision be overturned.
WTNH.com

Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform

BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, as first lady visits

British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into...
WTNH.com

Somali forces storm hotel held by extremists, free 60 people

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali forces on Monday stormed a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, where Islamic extremists had been holed up for more than 18 hours after killing eight civilians and trapping dozens in the building, officials said. Police spokesperson Sadik Dodishe said all six extremists died during...

