Chris Eubank Jr declares 'the bad guy is back' as he goes head to head with Liam Smith at their first press conference
As soon as Chris Eubank Jr arrived for his first press conference with Liam Smith, the star from Brighton began the mind games. He declared he could prepare for the former world champion on a diet of fast food, that he only needed to be firing on 50 per cent to win and that he would look to finish Smith inside the distance.
Adam Azim: Amir Khan issues warning after Shane McGuigan calls for young start to be 'catapulted' up rankings
Amir Khan has warned Adam Azim should continue to be "steadily" progressed through the super-lightweight ranks, after another thrilling knockout victory for the 20-year-old sensation. Azim responded to a step up in the level of his opponent by stopping Rylan Charlton inside two rounds on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, taking...
Tyson Fury: I want 12 fights in 12 months next year; Oleksandr Usyk undisputed title fight 'unlikely'
Tyson Fury has set himself his next challenge of 12 fights in 12 months, and it is very "unlikely" that schedule involves an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury is just days away from his voluntary defence of his WBC title against Derek Chisora, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Adam Azim: 'When I become world champion that's when I'll say I'm very good'
Adam Azim's next fight will be unusual. Not only is he headlining, a rare feat for a professional prospect going into just their seventh pro bout, but the show at Alexandra Palace is taking place in the afternoon. The action on the televised show begins at 3pm today. Download the...
Gary Neville: Glazers can exit Man Utd in right way, why I didn't criticise them sooner and Cristiano Ronaldo's future
Gary Neville insists Manchester United supporters deserve a manifesto from any potential new owners and admits he regrets not speaking out against the Glazer family sooner. United's American owners announced last week they are willing to listen to offers for the club after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.
Mikael Lawal becomes British cruiserweight champion with stoppage victory over David Jamieson
Mikael Lawal produced a trademark display of power to become British cruiserweight champion with a stoppage win over David Jamieson. The pair duelled in a thrilling encounter that saw momentum swing back and forth for eight rounds at Alexandra Palace, until Jamieson was forced to retire with what appeared to be a serious injury to his jaw.
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
FA Cup third round draw: Man City play Chelsea, Manchester United host Everton while Arsenal go to Oxford United
Manchester City will host Chelsea in an English domestic cup competition again in the FA Cup third round, while Manchester United take on Everton and holders Liverpool welcome Wolves. The teams faced each in the Carabao Cup in November and will meet again at the Etihad Stadium in early January.
Manchester City vs Tottenham to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League
The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday, January 19 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage. Originally scheduled in September, the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It will now be shown live on Sky...
