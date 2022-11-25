Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
fox61.com
How much snow in Connecticut? This winter’s predictions from FOX61
FOX61's meteorologists like to have a little fun with the winter forecast. They incorporate science, storytelling, and fun graphics to explain the unique setup.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Surprise bonus $1,500 checks now available for Americans – see special criteria for the cash
MANY Americans are eligible for $1,500 checks, and the money will arrive right before Christmas. Educators in Arkansas can get a bonus check for all the hard work they've put into school during the pandemic. The direct payments were designed to provide relief to teachers in Arkansas who were working...
I took a 52-hour train ride from Chicago to California. Here are 10 things I wish I had packed.
I rode Amtrak's California Zephyr line in a roomette. From earplugs and snacks to wine and playing cards, here are the things I regret not packing.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
