Texas State

cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Bring Me The News

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
FOX 2

Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

