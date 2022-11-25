ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 28th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 90, of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Providence Place, Pottsville. Born on July 2, 1932 in Pine Grove Twp., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Neidlinger and Eva Wolfe Wambaugh. She was a 1950...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes

A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Brightens Centre Street by Updating Christmas Decorations

Ashland's Centre Street is looking much brighter this Christmas after borough volunteers helped update the current decorations. For nearly 40 years, Ashland's Centre Street had been adorned with Candle Christmas Decorations that had first been installed in 1969. The candles always created an iconic look with the borough's main throughway thanks to the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Nearly $20,000 Stolen from Gaming Machines at a Cressona Gas Station

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a large amount of cash stolen from gas station in Cressona. According to Troopers, on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, around 3:15pm, three unknown suspects entered the Mobil Gas Station on Pottsville Street in Cressona and removed $19,355 from the Video Gaming Devices.
CRESSONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy