Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 28th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 90, of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Providence Place, Pottsville. Born on July 2, 1932 in Pine Grove Twp., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Neidlinger and Eva Wolfe Wambaugh. She was a 1950...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy City Man Arrested by West Penn Township Police on Warrant and for Providing False Identification
A Mahanoy City man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he provided false information to police during a traffic stop and was wanted on a warrant. According to West Penn Township Police, on November 26th, 2022, Township Police stopped a vehicle after receiving a hit on the license plate reader for an expired registration.
skooknews.com
Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes
A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man in Custody on Attempted Homicide Charges; Two Flown with Gunshot Wounds
A suspect is in custody and two people were flown with gunshot wounds early Sunday after an incident in Wayne Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday morning, just before 1:00am. Troopers responded to 101 Ridge Rd., Wayne Township, for an active domestic between father and son.
skooknews.com
5 Homes Damaged and 12 Displaced by Shenandoah Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation
Twelve people were displaced by a fire late Sunday/early Monday in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
skooknews.com
Ashland Brightens Centre Street by Updating Christmas Decorations
Ashland's Centre Street is looking much brighter this Christmas after borough volunteers helped update the current decorations. For nearly 40 years, Ashland's Centre Street had been adorned with Candle Christmas Decorations that had first been installed in 1969. The candles always created an iconic look with the borough's main throughway thanks to the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
skooknews.com
Nearly $20,000 Stolen from Gaming Machines at a Cressona Gas Station
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a large amount of cash stolen from gas station in Cressona. According to Troopers, on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, around 3:15pm, three unknown suspects entered the Mobil Gas Station on Pottsville Street in Cressona and removed $19,355 from the Video Gaming Devices.
Comments / 0