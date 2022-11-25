Read full article on original website
‘Losing Is Not an Option': Putin Is ‘Desperate' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine as Anxiety Rises in Moscow
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the war, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat.
Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran
The Justice Department indicted an Alabama man on 15 counts, alleging he violated U.S. sanctions for scheming to ship goods to Iran. The DOJ alleged Ray Hunt, 69, of Alabama, evaded sanctions by shipping tools used in the oil and gas industry through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. If...
As Railroad Strike Threat Lingers, Joe Biden Praises Unions at Computer Chip Plant
President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean...
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is looking for a rebound after Monday's rout, which came as investors watched protests in China against the government's harsh anti-Covid measures. China's economy is already prone to fits and starts due to President Xi Jinping's "zero Covid" policy, which relies heavily on mass quarantines, and mass unrest would create a new level of uncertainty for the nation of 1.4 billion people, as well as global markets. This week, investors are also preparing to digest a new wave of earnings reports (Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports after the bell Tuesday) and the November jobs report, which lands Friday. Read live markets updates here.
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.
‘A form of self-destruction’: Japan weighs up plan to expand nuclear power
Look carefully through the trees, and it is just possible to catch sight of Onagawa nuclear power plant from its visitors’ centre, perched on a hill surrounded by thick woods. The plant’s supporters may have had its remote location, on a rugged peninsula in Japan’s north-east, in mind when...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Trump Ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Ordered to Testify in Georgia Election Probe
South Carolina's Supreme Court ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify in an investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. A panel of five justices unanimously affirmed a lower court judge's order for Meadows to comply with the subpoena from the...
USMNT Vs. Netherlands 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least in this case, an orange. The United States men’s national team is gearing up for a riveting showdown against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. With Christian...
