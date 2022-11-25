ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identiv Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) slid by a staggering 27.23% in 21 sessions from $12.23 at 2022-10-27, to $8.90 at 15:11 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Identiv’s last close...
Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rises 9% So Far On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9.45% to $4.63 at 13:40 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.55% to $10,988.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
Catalent Stock Was 12.37% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Catalent (CTLT) rising 12.37% to $46.51 on Monday while NYSE fell 1.54% to $15,365.06. Catalent’s last close was $41.39, 69.6% under its 52-week high of $136.13. Is Catalent Stock a Good Investment?. Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Catalent...
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
Credit Suisse Group Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.45% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.37, 68.12% below its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE ended with Credit Suisse Group (CS) sliding 6.13% to...
Credit Suisse Group Stock Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 27.21% in 21 sessions from $4.63 at 2022-11-11, to $3.37 at 22:13 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Was 14.66% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) jumping 14.66% to $4.85 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.59% to $10,983.78. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $4.23, 89.01% under its 52-week high of $38.50. About TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a United States women’s health company. The company provides...
Pinduoduo Stock Was 12.57% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 12.57% to $74.01 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.58% to $11,049.50. Pinduoduo’s last close was $65.75, 21.78% below its 52-week high of $84.06. About Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
