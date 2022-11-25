Read full article on original website
PCM Fund, Koninklijke Philips, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PCM Fund (PCM), Koninklijke Philips (PHG), Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PCM Fund (PCM) 8.48 1.8% 11.52% 2022-11-23 07:15:08. 2 Koninklijke Philips (PHG) 14.40 -2.49% 7.02% 2022-11-28 15:47:17.
Corporate Office Properties Trust And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise...
Identiv Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) slid by a staggering 27.23% in 21 sessions from $12.23 at 2022-10-27, to $8.90 at 15:11 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Identiv’s last close...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down Momentum With A 31% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 31.44% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.23 at 19:43 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Huazhu Group Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $35.63 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.58% to $11,049.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises 9% At Session Start On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose 9.07% to $22.48 at 10:40 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.1% to $11,060.60, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
New York Mortgage Trust, Viper Energy Partners LP, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN), Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTN) 19.88 -1.56% 11.69% 2022-11-17 07:48:15. 2 Viper Energy...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rises 9% So Far On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9.45% to $4.63 at 13:40 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.55% to $10,988.54, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
Bilibili And Credit Suisse Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Bilibili, Huazhu Group, and Sorrento Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Catalent Stock Was 12.37% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Catalent (CTLT) rising 12.37% to $46.51 on Monday while NYSE fell 1.54% to $15,365.06. Catalent’s last close was $41.39, 69.6% under its 52-week high of $136.13. Is Catalent Stock a Good Investment?. Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Catalent...
Pinduoduo And ANSYS On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Pinduoduo, Shopify, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
Credit Suisse Group Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.45% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.37, 68.12% below its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE ended with Credit Suisse Group (CS) sliding 6.13% to...
Credit Suisse Group Stock Went Down By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 27.21% in 21 sessions from $4.63 at 2022-11-11, to $3.37 at 22:13 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 1.51% to $15,370.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Was 14.66% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) jumping 14.66% to $4.85 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.59% to $10,983.78. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $4.23, 89.01% under its 52-week high of $38.50. About TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a United States women’s health company. The company provides...
Pinduoduo Stock Was 12.57% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 12.57% to $74.01 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.58% to $11,049.50. Pinduoduo’s last close was $65.75, 21.78% below its 52-week high of $84.06. About Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
