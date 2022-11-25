Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: Why are China's COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
Bay News 9
Russian opposition figure Yashin goes on trial
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Tuesday opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin's action in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown...
Bay News 9
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
Bay News 9
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...
Iran protesters at World Cup say they have been followed and harassed, had signs confiscated
As the world watched the match-up between the U.S. and Iran, two Bay Area residents hope to draw attention for what is happening off the field -- not just on it.
Bay News 9
Somali forces storm hotel held by extremists, free 60 people
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali forces on Monday stormed a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, where Islamic extremists had been holed up for more than 18 hours after killing eight civilians and trapping dozens in the building, officials said. Police spokesperson Sadik Dodishe said all six extremists died during...
Bay News 9
France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner
President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
Bay News 9
Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
Bay News 9
AP News Digest 6 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— ADDS: Virus Outbreak-China-Political Pressures, United States-Russia, Houston-Water, Election-2022-Pennsylvania-Results, Auburn-Freeze, Trump Legal Troubles, Death...
Comments / 0