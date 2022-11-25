Read full article on original website
Dodie is coming to Australia for her debut headline shows
Rising pop star dodie has announced her first-ever Australian headline shows. The English singer-songwriter, who first came to global fame on YouTube, will bring her ‘Hot Mess, An Intimate Tour Experience’ Down Under early next year. Beginning in Melbourne on Thursday, February 23rd, she’ll then perform in Sydney...
Kurt Vile & The Violators, black midi & more announced for Meadow 2023
Victoria festival Meadow is returning for its ninth edition next year, featuring acclaimed international artists like Kurt Vile and black midi. Meadow 9 will take place on the weekend of Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd in Bambra on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land. The weekend will see some...
Fan defends The 1975’s Matt Healy after “creepy” on stage kiss
A music fan in Las Vegas has defended The 1975 frontman Matt Healy after footage of him pulling the fan on stage and kissing her was deemed “creepy” on social media. The British rocker was in the middle of performing ‘Robbers’ during their set in Las Vegas, when he reached into the crowd and pulled a woman up onto the stage.
“Disgusting”: FWAW finalist slams Farmer Ben for ghosting her
Former FWAW contestant Erin Dore has lashed out at Farmer Benjamin Jackson for ghosting her. Erin was one of Ben’s finalists before he quit the show due to health reasons without making his final pick. The reality star told So Dramatic! that he reached out to her on social media after leaving the show.
No, Calvin Harris did not produce an ‘unreleased’ Rita Ora album
For years, fans have speculated that Calvin Harris produced an entire album for Rita Ora that was never released – Harris says it’s not true. Calvin Harris doesn’t know where the rumour about him having produced an album for his ex and singer Rita Ora that later got canned came from, but he would like people to stop. After years of speculation about the so-called unreleased album, Harris has finally put the rumours to rest – and it’s far less dramatic than one would expect.
An Aussie charity wants frog sounds to overtake Taylor Swift on the charts
A new Australian album called Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance, which features over 50 frog calls from various types of Australian frogs, is hoping to overtake Taylor Swift on the ARIA charts this year. While it may sound dubious Songs of Dissaperance’s last drop, which featured endangered bird sounds,...
Everclear has just announced a 17 date Australian tour is coming in 2023
Everclear has just announced their return to Australia with a massive tour of 17 different shows across the country, starting in 2023. Everclear has officially announced their return to Australia will kick off in a 17-date tour starting in February of 2023. This will mark exactly three years after their last tour down under, which featured 15 dates across the country.
Jimmy Barnes cancels touring schedule to undergo surgery
Jimmy Barnes has announced that he’ll be unable to perform live for the next few months due to undergoing surgery. The legendary rocker can no longer fulfil his upcoming tour dates as he needs to undergo back and hip surgery. “I’ve been jumping off PA’s and stomping around stages...
Miley Cyrus’ Mum is dating a famous Australian actor
Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish has seemingly confirmed she’s dating former Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish posted a candid photo of herself and Dominic that showed them cuddling by a pool while looking out at the ocean. She simply captioned the post “Thanks for the cute photo” along with a red love heart and tagged Dominic.
Two The Teskey Brothers band members announce their departure
The Teskey Brothers have announced that two of their members, Brendon Love and Liam Gough, will be departing the Australian band. The Aria Award-winning blues-rock act was made up of four members, Josh Teskey (vocals and guitar) and Sam Teskey (lead guitar), Brendon Love (bass guitar) and Liam Gough (drums).
Aussie city named among the world’s top 10 tourist destinations for 2023
As the world opens back up and tourists head off-shore, an Aussie city has made the cut for the top 10 tourist destinations in the world. As the world opens back up and travel restrictions ease up, an Aussie city has made the cut for the most attractive destinations to travel to in 2023. A study conducted by American Express Travel put Sydney, Australia eighth on its list of the best tourist destinations in the world for next year.
