World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi tries to avoid elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi's final attempt to win the tournament. That match is part of an intense Wednesday at...
2022 World Cup Glance
At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) United States 1, Wales 1. Friday, Nov. 25. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Wales 0, Iran...
Tuesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m. Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles,...
Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal can now put the disappointment of 2018 to rest. Kalidou Koulibaly led his team into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday by volleying home the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, four years after the African champions were eliminated from the group stage because of the amount of yellow cards they received.
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK (AP) — The nine free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Boston102—3 First Period_1, Boston, Hall 7 (Frederic, Carlo), 1:07. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 13 (Point, Kucherov), 18:20 (pp). Third Period_3, Boston, Hall 8 (Foligno, Zacha), 2:49 (pp). 4, Boston, Marchand 7 (Krejci), 19:19 (en). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-10_28. Boston 9-11-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Boston...
