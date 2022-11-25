ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Post Register

Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said...
GREEN BAY, WI
Post Register

Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. The result was even better than he imagined.
Post Register

Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs

DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added...
DALLAS, TX

