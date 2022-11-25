Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
It’s Official! Ole Miss Finalizes New Contract, Commits to Future with Lane Kiffin
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Under head coach Lane Kiffin‘s leadership, Ole Miss Football has experienced unprecedented levels of success, and the university is committed to continuing that momentum into the future. Kiffin, who informed his team of the news prior to last week’s game, has inked a new contract, it was announced Tuesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.
therebelwalk.com
Reports: Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze hired by Auburn
OXFORD, Miss. – Auburn’s short list for a coach to replace the fired Bryan Harsin appears to have ended with a former Ole Miss coach. Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Chris Low reported Auburn will soon be announcing the hiring of Hugh Freeze. Freeze coached at Ole Miss from...
therebelwalk.com
Judkins Recognized as Best Player In Mississippi
Oxford, Miss. – For the third consecutive year, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding player in the state of Mississippi. The C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening and Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was announced as the winner. Judkins...
therebelwalk.com
Amaree Abram Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Amaree Abram has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Abram led Ole Miss to a 2-1 stay in Orlando last week for the ESPN Events Invitational, where the Rebels advanced to the title game against Oklahoma. All told, Abram accounted for 30.1 percent of all Rebel scoring in the tournament, averaging 20.7 points per game across three contests against Stanford (26 points; W, 72-68), Siena (19 points; W, 74-62) and Oklahoma (17 points; L, 59-55). He also averaged 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, while shooting .641 overall (25-39), .750 from three (6-8) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
therebelwalk.com
Preview: Ole Miss Takes On Oklahoma in Final of ESPN Events Invitational
ORLANDO –Ole Miss is in the finals of the ESPN Events Invitational today at 12:30 p.m. (CT). The Rebels (6-0) look to remain unbeaten on the year as they face off against Oklahoma. The last time an Ole Miss basketball program started the year 7-0 was in the 2007-2008 season.
therebelwalk.com
Madison Scott’s double-double leads Rebels to blowout victory over Texas Southern
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 93-47 beatdown of Texas Southern Monday night at the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels led wire-to-wire, including reeling off the first 18 points of the game. The defense was...
Comments / 0