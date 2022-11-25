ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red and white for Red Kettle Kickoff

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County officials and representatives from The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada celebrated the red kettle kickoff by turning the lights red and white. The Salvation Army has about 50 bellringers at 60 locations across the valley. Donations will help serve meals, give people a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rescue Mission holding annual toy giveaway event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Rescue Mission will host its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event for children in need from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd N. The Mission is expected to hand out more than 4,000 free...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crime spikes Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was on Thanksgiving Day that bullets went flying outside a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru on Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig when two men started to fight, and the other pulled a gun and fired. Las Vegas Metropolitan Department Police said one man died while two others...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark this holiday season with an amazing light display and an ice rink for the family to enjoy. Our Kyle Wilcox takes us inside for a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction's second year. Check out the video above...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort debuts 'The North star' holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new holiday display is now ready to welcome visitors this holiday season. The ARIA Resort & Casino has officially debuted it's North Star' display, welcoming guests with an illuminated winter wonderland, starry scenery, and breathtaking imagery. The display features a 28-foot North Star, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police begin unloading, sorting merchandise connected to recent theft ring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police have begun sorting out thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in connection to a recent fencing operation where three men were arrested. Various retailers assisted the LVMPD Robbery and Organized Retail Crime Section with unloading a truck filled with recovered stolen merchandise at an undisclosed warehouse Monday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy