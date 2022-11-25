Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red and white for Red Kettle Kickoff
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County officials and representatives from The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada celebrated the red kettle kickoff by turning the lights red and white. The Salvation Army has about 50 bellringers at 60 locations across the valley. Donations will help serve meals, give people a...
news3lv.com
Glittering Lights named one of top 23 nationwide Christmas light displays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada just got some national recognition. US News and World Report's travel experts ranked the Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of the top 23 displays in the country. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission holding annual toy giveaway event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Rescue Mission will host its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event for children in need from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd N. The Mission is expected to hand out more than 4,000 free...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue respond to 2 deadly fires
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to two deadly fires on Monday. The first one was at about 6:18 a.m. Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Sun Avenue after reports of an apartment fire. Investigators said on-scene...
news3lv.com
Crime spikes Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was on Thanksgiving Day that bullets went flying outside a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru on Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig when two men started to fight, and the other pulled a gun and fired. Las Vegas Metropolitan Department Police said one man died while two others...
news3lv.com
2 Las Vegas shelters notice area hospitals dumping discharged patients in Corridor of Hope
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two large Las Vegas homeless shelters are working with area hospitals to improve relationships following health facilities bringing discharged patients in need of shelter to the Corridor of Hope, despite still needing medical care, according to shelter representatives. The CEO of Catholic Charities, Deacon Tom...
news3lv.com
Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
news3lv.com
Locals reminded to be cautious when cutting trees at Mt. Charleston this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to pick out a Christmas tree, but those looking to cut down their own this holiday season are reminded of the restrictions in one area of Mt. Charleston. According to Mt. Charleston, cutting trees and removing them from the Spring Mountains National Recreational...
news3lv.com
The B-52s return to Las Vegas for extended residency at The Venetian
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular new wave band from the '80s is returning to Las Vegas for ten show residency in 2023. The B-52s is returning to The Strip following a series of sold-out shows this past October. The band, known for hits such as Love Shack, will...
news3lv.com
Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
news3lv.com
Enchant Christmas returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enchant has returned to the Las Vegas Ballpark this holiday season with an amazing light display and an ice rink for the family to enjoy. Our Kyle Wilcox takes us inside for a behind-the-scenes look at the attraction's second year. Check out the video above...
news3lv.com
Rap star Jack Harlow announces 2023 residency at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Jack Harlow is gearing up to return to the Las Vegas Strip following the success of his first residency in 2022. The GRAMMY-nominated artist is set to return as Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub resident performer on Saturday, March 18, and Saturday, May 27, 2023.
news3lv.com
Aria Resort debuts 'The North star' holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new holiday display is now ready to welcome visitors this holiday season. The ARIA Resort & Casino has officially debuted it's North Star' display, welcoming guests with an illuminated winter wonderland, starry scenery, and breathtaking imagery. The display features a 28-foot North Star, which...
news3lv.com
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
news3lv.com
'Little Anthony' to release new single
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legendary singer and former long-time Las Vegas resident 'Little Anthony' Gourdine has a new single. He joins us now to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police begin unloading, sorting merchandise connected to recent theft ring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police have begun sorting out thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in connection to a recent fencing operation where three men were arrested. Various retailers assisted the LVMPD Robbery and Organized Retail Crime Section with unloading a truck filled with recovered stolen merchandise at an undisclosed warehouse Monday morning.
news3lv.com
Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
news3lv.com
95.5 The Bull's St. Jude Santa Jam
Joining me now with more is the midday host of 95.5 The Bull, Mojoe Roberts.
news3lv.com
NPS releases possible plans to address future launch ramps & marinas at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Park Service (NPS) has released possible plans to address the future of launch ramps and marinas at Lake Mead. Some of those plans are worrying lake businesses. Due to low lake levels, there is now only one launch ramp open for motorized craft...
Comments / 0