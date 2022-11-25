ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
Drop off canned goods at Carvana vending machine to help community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carvana Las Vegas is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. Carvana is partnering with local food banks to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. The online car dealer encourages customers and Las Vegas residents to drop off canned goods at its...
Ready to spread holiday cheer? Clark County's toy drive is here

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bring holiday joy to foster children in our community. Clark County's Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration Toy Drive is here from Nov. 28 through Dec. 10. Any toys or gift cards donated will go toward foster children in the Clark County Department of Family Services. If...
Las Vegas Rescue Mission holding annual toy giveaway event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Rescue Mission will host its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event for children in need from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd N. The Mission is expected to hand out more than 4,000 free...
Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
Miracle on Spring Mountain & Sippin' Santa on Main

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge and The Sand Dollar Downtown are bringing in the holiday spirits, get it?. Joining us now with more to talk about all things Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin Santa on Main are Jade Elizabeth and Zach Weirup.
Time to enjoy some dessert, National Cake Day is here

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to enjoy a delicious slice of cake without feeling guilty, the day has come. Saturday is National Cake Day, so hopefully, you're still not full from Thanksgiving. Cake originates from Norse culture. At the time, the dessert was more like gingerbread because...
Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
Traveling K-Pop event coming to Downtown Container Park

Las Vegas (KSNV) — K-pop fans are in for a treat this weekend with a new pop-up event taking place in downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Container Park will be hosting its first-ever Korean pop-up shop showcasing live entertainment, vendors, and the K-pop community event this Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Carter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Make-A-Wish Monday, and it's time to shine a spotlight on a child in the Make-A-Wish program. Carter has been blind since he was two because he has a slow-growing brain tumor. That doesn't stop him from singing his favorite songs, playing with toys, and...
Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait

Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're the only carpenter's tribute with not only a Karen Carpenter, but also a Richard Carpenter and they're back with their holiday special. Sally Olson and Ned Mills join us live now.
Aria Resort debuts 'The North star' holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new holiday display is now ready to welcome visitors this holiday season. The ARIA Resort & Casino has officially debuted it's North Star' display, welcoming guests with an illuminated winter wonderland, starry scenery, and breathtaking imagery. The display features a 28-foot North Star, which...
