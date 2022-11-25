Read full article on original website
Vitalant hosts Thanksgiving weekend blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vitalant continued its annual Thanksgiving blood drive on Sunday. The group said fewer people donate during the holiday season than any other time of the year, and every two seconds, a hospital patient needs a blood transfusion. Right now, there is a critical need for...
Help UMC patients this Giving Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Giving Tuesday, the UMC Foundation is looking to raise money to establish a Patient Activity Cart. Being in the hospital, especially over the holiday season, can be stressful and depressing for many patients. They are hoping to stock this cart with comforting items, like...
Locals reminded to be cautious when cutting trees at Mt. Charleston this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to pick out a Christmas tree, but those looking to cut down their own this holiday season are reminded of the restrictions in one area of Mt. Charleston. According to Mt. Charleston, cutting trees and removing them from the Spring Mountains National Recreational...
Drop off canned goods at Carvana vending machine to help community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carvana Las Vegas is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. Carvana is partnering with local food banks to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. The online car dealer encourages customers and Las Vegas residents to drop off canned goods at its...
Ready to spread holiday cheer? Clark County's toy drive is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bring holiday joy to foster children in our community. Clark County's Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration Toy Drive is here from Nov. 28 through Dec. 10. Any toys or gift cards donated will go toward foster children in the Clark County Department of Family Services. If...
Las Vegas Rescue Mission holding annual toy giveaway event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Rescue Mission will host its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event for children in need from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 17 at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd N. The Mission is expected to hand out more than 4,000 free...
Celebrate the holidays at the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local shopping centers are getting into the holiday fun as they prepare to host several Christmas events in December. The Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will host several holiday events, including cookies with Santa, hands-free shopping, and more. Both locations will offer...
Glittering Lights named one of top 23 nationwide Christmas light displays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the largest Christmas lights displays in Southern Nevada just got some national recognition. US News and World Report's travel experts ranked the Glittering Lights display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as one of the top 23 displays in the country. MORE ON...
Miracle on Spring Mountain & Sippin' Santa on Main
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge and The Sand Dollar Downtown are bringing in the holiday spirits, get it?. Joining us now with more to talk about all things Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin Santa on Main are Jade Elizabeth and Zach Weirup.
Time to enjoy some dessert, National Cake Day is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to enjoy a delicious slice of cake without feeling guilty, the day has come. Saturday is National Cake Day, so hopefully, you're still not full from Thanksgiving. Cake originates from Norse culture. At the time, the dessert was more like gingerbread because...
2 Las Vegas shelters notice area hospitals dumping discharged patients in Corridor of Hope
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two large Las Vegas homeless shelters are working with area hospitals to improve relationships following health facilities bringing discharged patients in need of shelter to the Corridor of Hope, despite still needing medical care, according to shelter representatives. The CEO of Catholic Charities, Deacon Tom...
Resorts World will become 'Hotel EDC' for 2023 Electric Daisy Carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Insomniac has announced details for a brand-new, hotel experience Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns to Las Vegas in 2023. Hotel EDC, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.
Traveling K-Pop event coming to Downtown Container Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — K-pop fans are in for a treat this weekend with a new pop-up event taking place in downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Container Park will be hosting its first-ever Korean pop-up shop showcasing live entertainment, vendors, and the K-pop community event this Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Carter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Make-A-Wish Monday, and it's time to shine a spotlight on a child in the Make-A-Wish program. Carter has been blind since he was two because he has a slow-growing brain tumor. That doesn't stop him from singing his favorite songs, playing with toys, and...
Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
95.5 The Bull's St. Jude Santa Jam
Joining me now with more is the midday host of 95.5 The Bull, Mojoe Roberts.
NPS releases possible plans to address future launch ramps & marinas at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Park Service (NPS) has released possible plans to address the future of launch ramps and marinas at Lake Mead. Some of those plans are worrying lake businesses. Due to low lake levels, there is now only one launch ramp open for motorized craft...
Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan offering mammography screenings to employees on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you do for a mammography screening?. The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be offering mammography screenings to employees on the Strip. NVHC said mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're the only carpenter's tribute with not only a Karen Carpenter, but also a Richard Carpenter and they're back with their holiday special. Sally Olson and Ned Mills join us live now.
Aria Resort debuts 'The North star' holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new holiday display is now ready to welcome visitors this holiday season. The ARIA Resort & Casino has officially debuted it's North Star' display, welcoming guests with an illuminated winter wonderland, starry scenery, and breathtaking imagery. The display features a 28-foot North Star, which...
