Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
James Gunn Confirms DCEU Will Be Connected Across Animation, Film and TV Projects
In recent interactions with fans on Twitter, DCEU‘s newly appointed co-CEO James Gunn has shared with fans his plans for the future. According to CBR, when Gunn was answering fan questions on Twitter, he addressed how future DC projects across various mediums including animation, film and TV, will be connected in some way. The news comes at time when Warner Bros. Discovery is in the midst of reshaping their strategic plan, taking successful learnings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Producer Nate Moore Confirms Namor Will Not Receive Solo Film
Since the release of Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have voiced wanting to see Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, the Sub-Mariner, receive its own franchise. Executive producer Nate Moore recently confirmed to The Wrap that Namor will not be receiving a solo film anytime soon since Universal does...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all
Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
Meet the Black woman in charge of America’s favorite sports TV show
Beside every successful Black man is a Black woman. For Turner Sports‘ insanely popular “Inside The NBA” show, which stars three Black men in Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, a Black woman calls the shots behind the scenes. Tara August has spent 17 years at Turner Sports, and is now the company’s senior vice president of talent. The role has put her at the forefront of securing extensions of O’Neal, Barkley and Smith to remain on the Basketball Hall of Fame cast.
hypebeast.com
Morgan Freeman Narrates Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Short Film
Leading up to the premiere of his sophomore solo LP Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin is ramping up for the release, four years in the making, with a short film. Named after the album, the film opens with a comic book-inspired introduction, narrated by none other than Morgan Freeman, who previously collaborated with Metro and 21 Savage on their 2020 album Savage Mode II. Freeman sets the scene in the fictional Metropolis, describing the city as “on the brink of chaos.”
Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look
Toni Braxton gave us style goals in this black and white look.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Ray Parker Jr. Hasn’t Seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Remains Confused About One Decision The Movies Keep Making
Ray Parker Jr. recently revealed he hasn't watched the latest Ghostbusters movie, and that he's been confused with one trend in the franchise since the original movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn can’t stop biting back at the trolls as a forgotten Marvel trailblazer passes away
There’s sad news in the world of Marvel today, with an overlooked trailblazer who turned an iconic superhero into the star of a live-action feature film for the very first time passing away. Positivity abounds elsewhere, though, with James Gunn luxuriating in his latest unexpected addition to the cinematic...
hypebeast.com
Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Could Be the Next Zorro
Antonio Banderas revealed that he has faith in Tom Holland as the next Zorro if the opportunity for him “to pass the torch” ever arose. Speaking to ComicBook, the actor explained that the acting style of Holland — who he did Uncharted with — is ” so energetic and fun,” adding, “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”
Polygon
The MCU’s Phase 4 was a necessary experiment for a franchise that has to grow
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have closed out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the shortest, longest, weirdest phase yet in Marvel Studios’ ongoing experiment in building a cinematic dynasty. It’s the shortest, because pandemic delays meant it lasted less than two full years, but the longest because it encompassed seven movies, eight TV series, and two one-off specials.
hypebeast.com
Stormzy Discusses the Mental Struggles That Come With Making an Album
Following the release of this third studio album, This Is What I Mean, U.K. rap star Stormzy has sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exclusive interview on what the future holds for the 29-year-old musician. After much anticipation, Stormzy’s latest album dropped last week. He kicked...
‘Black Ink Crew Recap’: Tatti Is Big Mad At Ceaser & Spyder Thinks Bux Is Lying Through His Teeth
Tatti wants her own shop and feels Ceaser is disrespecting her. The post ‘Black Ink Crew Recap’: Tatti Is Big Mad At Ceaser & Spyder Thinks Bux Is Lying Through His Teeth appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Return in Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel Series
Netflix has released a teaser for That ’90s Show, a sequel to the hit sitcom, That ’70s Show, which ran on Fox for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. The reboot sees the series’ original cast members, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, return in their well-loved roles of Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively.
hypebeast.com
New Trailer for Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Teases a Wild Look Into the Roaring '20s
The second trailer for Damien Chazelle‘s Babylon is promising to give an untamed depiction of the 1920s. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer, which arrives in a censored and uncensored version, sees aspiring Mexican-American actor and current film assistant Manny Torres (Diego Calva) attempt to enter the wild world of 1920s Hollywood alongside new and carefree actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), whose character was inspired by the likes of Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford and Alma Rubens. As Nellie and Manny navigate their way through the messy industry, veteran actor and party animal Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), inspired by actors John Gilbert, Clark Gable and Douglas Fairbanks, is starting wonder where the future of his career is headed as Hollywood begins to transition from silent to sound films. While their lives seem to be all fun with parties and vices, their internal struggles begin to take a toll on all of them and their careers.
hypebeast.com
Pusha T Calls Ye's Controversial Comments "Disappointing"
Pusha T has opened up about Kanye West‘s recent controversial comments, stating that despite the fact that they have been good friends and frequent collaborators, he still finds the whole ordeal disheartening. “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” the It‘s Almost Dry rapper told the Los Angeles Times....
hypebeast.com
Russ Debuts Surprise Track “Inside” on SoundCloud
Ahead of heading to South America to continue his worldwide tour, which has already seen the rapper hit India, Korea, Malaysia and more, Russ has surprised fans with a new single. Produced by Will Haynes and Juan Ra, “Inside” is a lo-fi anthem for staying inside and working on your craft.
hypebeast.com
Become a Hero (or Villain) With DC Comics' Reebok Collection
Calling all DC fans, DC Comics has teamed up with Reebok for an expansive collection of footwear options that see its legendary superheroes and supervillains covering various silhouettes. The battle between good and evil rages on as these “super sneakers” are presented with instantly recognizable designs. Superhero lovers...
hypebeast.com
Atlantic Records Denies Using Bots to Increase Views of Their Artists' Music Videos
Atlantic Records has denied claims of using bots to boost the views of their artists’ music videos, while Don Toliver‘s team announced that they are launching their own investigation into the matter. “Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists,” label reps shared to TMZ...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Crosses Major Milestone at Global Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever passed another big milestone at the box office this weekend. The Marvel Studios sequel rolled past $600 million globally and now sits as the 7th biggest film of the year. Just ahead of it is Thor: Love and Thunder, but the Wakandan adventure is poised to overtake it and a number of other features in the franchise. It's not a stretch to believe that the Black Panther sequel could pass Iron Man 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange, which all come in under $700 million. Ryan Coogler's epic has poised itself to be the second most successful MCU Phase 4 movie behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately for the studio, not releasing in China likely hurt its ability to get to $1 billion faster. But, that might not end up mattering as the numbers continue in a strong direction as Avatar: The Way of Water looms at the end of the year. For a sequel without the lead star of the first movie, this is a big deal for Marvel Studios and the state of the MCU headed into Phase 5.
Comments / 1