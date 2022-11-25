ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bonnie Marks
4d ago

Does anybody remember when we had Republicans and Democrats but stood together even when they opposed. Please, please let's get those times back. America has always been great, even with the negative but we are now a house divided against itself. The division is so wide any country can swoop in and finish tearing us down. All they will have to do is pull out the right plug. We are supposed to be an example for the rest of world. In recent years adults have shown that they have the emotional intelligence of infants. We have become an embarrassment. We have become the child who doesn't like the rules so he accuses the better players of cheating or he takes his toys and runs home. Look at the examples we are currently setting for our children. I am so disappointed in us.

Bill Gaston
4d ago

Does bankrupt Twitter seam like an option to get out a deal that you did not really want in the beginning..Its' like why did i open my big month in the first place???????

Guest
4d ago

looks like just like Donald Trump you flip the coin and you lose again just like him you think you can come in and bully your way around with money and what did you get absolutely nothing you ran out of money or you won't use your own money to put the puzzle back together again and just like Humpty Dumpty Trump both of you had a great fall

HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE

