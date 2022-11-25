Does anybody remember when we had Republicans and Democrats but stood together even when they opposed. Please, please let's get those times back. America has always been great, even with the negative but we are now a house divided against itself. The division is so wide any country can swoop in and finish tearing us down. All they will have to do is pull out the right plug. We are supposed to be an example for the rest of world. In recent years adults have shown that they have the emotional intelligence of infants. We have become an embarrassment. We have become the child who doesn't like the rules so he accuses the better players of cheating or he takes his toys and runs home. Look at the examples we are currently setting for our children. I am so disappointed in us.
Does bankrupt Twitter seam like an option to get out a deal that you did not really want in the beginning..Its' like why did i open my big month in the first place???????
looks like just like Donald Trump you flip the coin and you lose again just like him you think you can come in and bully your way around with money and what did you get absolutely nothing you ran out of money or you won't use your own money to put the puzzle back together again and just like Humpty Dumpty Trump both of you had a great fall
