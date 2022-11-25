ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana coroner renews push to ID Fox Hollow Farm remains

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
