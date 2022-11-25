Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's basketball looks to bounce back against NC Central
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team begins another homestand, as the Mountaineers host the NC Central Eagles to tip off three consecutive games at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday. West Virginia (4-1) still has not played a true road game, as they have played three games...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football finishes 5-7: What went wrong for the Mountaineers this season?
The West Virginia football team wrapped up a disappointing season with a victory over Oklahoma State, but there is plenty to look at as for what went wrong for the Mountaineers this season. Head coach Neal Brown in his fourth season in Morgantown didn’t quite reach the expectations from the...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's hoops routs Florida 84-55 in final game of Phil Knight Legacy
The West Virginia men’s basketball team completed its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, dominating the Florida Gators in a 84-55 blowout victory at Chiles Center. The Mountaineers (5-1) dominated nearly every category in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy...
Daily Athenaeum
'It was a complete surprise': Lyons calls out Gee, answers whether he would have fired Brown
Former athletic director Shane Lyons opened up about his leave from WVU on Monday in an interview with Talkline’s Hoppy Kercheval, saying the decision came from President E. Gordon Gee. "Obviously, I'm disappointed. The loyalty to some people. There will be bitterness there," Lyons said. "Yes [Gee] … [Alsop]...
Comments / 0