Section 3 bowling results for the 2022-23 season

The bowling results for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date.

Section 3 bowling results for Tuesday, November 22

BOYS: Herkimer 5, Canastota 0

at Hi-Way Bowl, Canastota

Game 1: Herkimer 621-236. Game 2: Herkimer 528-230. Game 3: Herkimer 556-205. Total pins: Herkimer 1,705-671.

Herkimer (1-0): Rob Stone 156-131-145--432; Josh DiPerro 163-122-129--414.

Canastota (0-1): Tyler Wallis 100-123-93--316.

JV: Herkimer 5-0.

BOYS: Whitesboro 9, Central Valley Academy 2

at Vista Lanes, Yorkville

Game 1: Whitesboro 1,367-1,286. Game 2: Whitesboro 1,279-1,225. Game 3: Whitesboro 1,533-1,272. Total pins: Whitesboro 4,179-3,783.

Central Valley Academy (0-1): Tyler Rando 207-210-197--614; Jake Fitch 201-147-197--545; Zach View 149-204-158--511.

Whitesboro (1-0): Nick Wehrle 235-201-242--678; Matt Viti 170-215-189--574; Gabe O'Donnell 170-146-211--527; Dan Longway 150-162-204--516.

JV: Whitesboro 11-0.

BOYS: Sherburne-Earlville 5, Little Falls 0

at RD's Gorge View Lanes, LIttle Falls

Game 1: Sherburne-Earlville 867-548. Game 2: Sherburne-Earlville 795-555. Game 3: Sherburne-Earlville 895-603. Total pins: Sherburne-Earlville 2,557-1,706.

Sherburne-Earlville (1-0): Jacob Jenkins 201-184-235--622; Olivia Fehlner 201-215-149--565; Leland Smith 176-145-243--564.

Little Falls (0-1): Donovan Busch 154-128-161--443.

JV: Little Falls 4-1.

BOYS: New York Mills 5, Clinton 0

at King Pin Lanes, Rome

Game 1: New York Mills 814-395. Game 2: New York Mills 1,025-445. Game 3: New York Mills 869-452. Total pins: New York Mills 2,708-1,292.

New York Mills (1-0): Isaiah Sobolewski 207-246-237--690; Nathan Alford 178-243-190--611; Joey Cirasuolo 148-191-169--508.

Clinton (0-1): Elliot Moore 98-118-99--315.

GIRLS: Herkimer 5, Canastota 0

at Hi-Way Bowl, Canastota

Game 1: Herkimer 471-421. Game 2: Herkimer 473-332. Game 3: Herkimer 577-377. Total pins: Herkimer 1,521-1,130.

Herkimer (1-0): Abby O'Hara 117-146-131-394; Haley Rando 92-96-161-349.

Canastota (0-1): Morgan Ballew 113-107-141--361.

GIRLS: Whitesboro 7, Central Valley Academy 4

at Pin-O-Rama, Utica

Whitesboro (1-0): Julia Guarascio 496 series; Paige LaPlante 175 game.

Central Valley Academy (0-1): Sandy Ferlo 568 series, 232 game.

GIRLS: Holland Patent 8, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 3

at King Pin Lanes, Rome

Total Pins: Holland Patent 2,926-2,659.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (0-1): Rylee Trunko 490 series, 180 game.

Holland Patent (1-0): Avery Carlson 558 series, 210 game.