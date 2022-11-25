ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Cyber Monday deals, Aqara T1 Pro, Amazon Alexa's issues, HomeKit on Hubitat

On the latest episode of the Homekit Insider Podcast, your hosts cover great Cyber Monday deals, the Aqara T1 Pro, and plenty more smart home news. Aqara this past week released the T1 Pro. This cube-shaped controller allows you to set scenes and control accessories just based on which side is up. Each side has a die stamp to differentiate them and they can control both HomeKit scenes, as well as individual accessories from the Aqara app.
Apple Insider

120+ best Apple Cyber Monday deals for Mac, iPhone, iPad fans

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is officially underway and hundreds of deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on MacBooks, desktop Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, software & more. Hundreds of Apple...
Apple Insider

Amazon's Cyber Monday Apple deals are selling out, here's what's left

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is ending soon and some of Amazon's top deals are selling out. We've rounded up the best offers still available, with discounts on Apple products, Bose headphones and more. With mere hours...
Apple Insider

Cyber Monday deal: M1 MacBook Air on sale for $799 at Amazon

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After slashing the price of theM1 MacBook Air with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage to $799 on Black Friday, Amazon is keeping the price the same going into Cyber Monday. This is...
Apple Insider

Free $50 Amazon gift card with a year of Microsoft 365 Family

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Cyber Monday sale delivers a topMicrosoft 365 deal for Mac, with a free $50 gift card included with 12 months of Microsoft 365 Family. Free $50 Amazon Gift Card with Microsoft 365 Family...
Apple Insider

Lowest price ever: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch $1,989, plus $80 off AppleCare

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Better thanBlack Friday pricing is here, with Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch a staggering $510 off with coupon. And AppleCare is an additional $80 off, making this the best 16-inch MacBook Pro deal we've seen in 2022.
Apple Insider

Update your Google Chrome Mac install now

There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update -- 107.0.5304.121 -- for Windows, Mac. I don't run Chrome often, but strangely, mine was already updated when I launched...
Apple Insider

Cyber Monday TV & Sonos deals: save up to $2,000 instantly

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday 2022 deals are in effect now, with savings of up to $2,000 off televisions and Sonos speakers. A price war has erupted on OLED and 4K televisions this Cyber Monday, with LG,...
Apple Insider

WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch

WaterField Designs has launched a leather Apple Watch travel case with room for watch bands, AirPods, and other small accessories. Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories with interior pockets lined in soft Ultrasuede. The Ultrasuede also acts as a screen cleaner for the Watch display.
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheiPhone 15 Ultra is nearly a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.
Apple Insider

How to enroll in and leave Apple's beta program on iOS & iPadOS

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple allows all users to take part in their beta program foriOS and iPadOS for free. Here's how to take part in the program. Apple has two tiers of beta programs for its operating...
Apple Insider

Second iOS Rapid Security Response update sent to iOS 16.2 beta testers

Users on the third iOS 16.2 beta have been given a second Rapid Security Response update as Apple tests the feature. Apple intends to use Rapid Security Response updates in the future to quickly address discovered security vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. The third beta of iOS 16.2 has already had one Rapid Security Response update sent out as a test.
Apple Insider

Man beaten, robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store

Strange. Apple stores don't normally sell to resellers. Usually resellers have to go through Apple's business channel to make large purchases. Apple has authorized resellers (cellular stores, big box, etc), though I suspect their purchasing process is NOT three big bags filled up at a retail location, purchased OTC. I...

