Cyber Monday deals, Aqara T1 Pro, Amazon Alexa's issues, HomeKit on Hubitat
On the latest episode of the Homekit Insider Podcast, your hosts cover great Cyber Monday deals, the Aqara T1 Pro, and plenty more smart home news. Aqara this past week released the T1 Pro. This cube-shaped controller allows you to set scenes and control accessories just based on which side is up. Each side has a die stamp to differentiate them and they can control both HomeKit scenes, as well as individual accessories from the Aqara app.
120+ best Apple Cyber Monday deals for Mac, iPhone, iPad fans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is officially underway and hundreds of deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on MacBooks, desktop Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, software & more. Hundreds of Apple...
Amazon's Cyber Monday Apple deals are selling out, here's what's left
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is ending soon and some of Amazon's top deals are selling out. We've rounded up the best offers still available, with discounts on Apple products, Bose headphones and more. With mere hours...
Cyber Monday deal: Mac Studio (M1 Max chip, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD) discounted to $2,349
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This early Cyber Monday deal marks the lowest price ever on the upgradedMac Studio with 64GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. Plus, AppleCare is on sale for $169. We first covered a $200...
Cyber Monday deal: M1 MacBook Air on sale for $799 at Amazon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After slashing the price of theM1 MacBook Air with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage to $799 on Black Friday, Amazon is keeping the price the same going into Cyber Monday. This is...
Free $50 Amazon gift card with a year of Microsoft 365 Family
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Cyber Monday sale delivers a topMicrosoft 365 deal for Mac, with a free $50 gift card included with 12 months of Microsoft 365 Family. Free $50 Amazon Gift Card with Microsoft 365 Family...
Samsung Cyber Monday deals: get up to $350 off Galaxy Fold, Flip smartphones & up to $1,000 trade-in credit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bargain hunters can still snap up Samsung's top Black Friday andCyber Monday deals on smartphones with up to $1,000 in trade-in credit and up to $350 off the Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4.
Lowest price ever: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch $1,989, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Better thanBlack Friday pricing is here, with Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch a staggering $510 off with coupon. And AppleCare is an additional $80 off, making this the best 16-inch MacBook Pro deal we've seen in 2022.
Cyber Monday: M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32-core GPU and 1TB SSD for $3,049
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you want a big deal on a powerful MacBook Pro, you can't go wrong than this16-inch MacBook Pro with a 32-core GPU from B&H, which is now $450 off. This offer on the...
Update your Google Chrome Mac install now
There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update -- 107.0.5304.121 -- for Windows, Mac. I don't run Chrome often, but strangely, mine was already updated when I launched...
Best post-Cyber Monday deals: $229 AirPods Pro Gen 2 with AppleCare, $100 off M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $50 Wacom tablet, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Tuesday's best deals include $50 off an M1 Mac mini, $80 off AirPods Max, 20% off Lego Succulents Botanical Collection Plant Building Kit, and much more. Even though Cyber Monday is now past us...
Cyber Monday TV & Sonos deals: save up to $2,000 instantly
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday 2022 deals are in effect now, with savings of up to $2,000 off televisions and Sonos speakers. A price war has erupted on OLED and 4K televisions this Cyber Monday, with LG,...
WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch
WaterField Designs has launched a leather Apple Watch travel case with room for watch bands, AirPods, and other small accessories. Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories with interior pockets lined in soft Ultrasuede. The Ultrasuede also acts as a screen cleaner for the Watch display.
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheiPhone 15 Ultra is nearly a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.
How to enroll in and leave Apple's beta program on iOS & iPadOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple allows all users to take part in their beta program foriOS and iPadOS for free. Here's how to take part in the program. Apple has two tiers of beta programs for its operating...
Cyber Monday sale: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 lifetime license just $29.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For Cyber Monday only, shoppers can get a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license for $29.99, or two licenses for $54.99. With this Cyber Monday deal on Microsoft Office for...
Second iOS Rapid Security Response update sent to iOS 16.2 beta testers
Users on the third iOS 16.2 beta have been given a second Rapid Security Response update as Apple tests the feature. Apple intends to use Rapid Security Response updates in the future to quickly address discovered security vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. The third beta of iOS 16.2 has already had one Rapid Security Response update sent out as a test.
Bluetti AC200Max Expandable Power Station review: maximum power and port selection at a price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Bluetti AC200Max is an excellent 62-pound portable power station with 16 ports, a 2,048Wh capacity, 15W wireless charging pads, and a NEMA TT-30 outlet. As far as medium-sized power stations go, the Bluetti...
Man beaten, robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store
Strange. Apple stores don't normally sell to resellers. Usually resellers have to go through Apple's business channel to make large purchases. Apple has authorized resellers (cellular stores, big box, etc), though I suspect their purchasing process is NOT three big bags filled up at a retail location, purchased OTC. I...
