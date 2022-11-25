On the latest episode of the Homekit Insider Podcast, your hosts cover great Cyber Monday deals, the Aqara T1 Pro, and plenty more smart home news. Aqara this past week released the T1 Pro. This cube-shaped controller allows you to set scenes and control accessories just based on which side is up. Each side has a die stamp to differentiate them and they can control both HomeKit scenes, as well as individual accessories from the Aqara app.

