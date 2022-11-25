Read full article on original website
Related
‘A form of self-destruction’: Japan weighs up plan to expand nuclear power
Look carefully through the trees, and it is just possible to catch sight of Onagawa nuclear power plant from its visitors’ centre, perched on a hill surrounded by thick woods. The plant’s supporters may have had its remote location, on a rugged peninsula in Japan’s north-east, in mind when...
Iran protesters at World Cup say they have been followed and harassed, had signs confiscated
As the world watched the match-up between the U.S. and Iran, two Bay Area residents hope to draw attention for what is happening off the field -- not just on it.
Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler
Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
BBC
Thai monks fail drug tests leaving temple empty
A small Buddhist temple in Thailand has been left without any monks after they were all dismissed for failing drug tests, local officials have said. Four monks, including the abbot, tested positive for methamphetamine in the northern province of Phetchabun, an official told news agency AFP. Boonlert Thintapthai said the...
Comments / 0