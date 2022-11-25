WINNIPEG - Two of the hottest teams in the Central Division face off tonight at Canada Life Centre, as the Winnipeg Jets welcome the Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg's seven wins in their last 10 games is tied for the second most in the division, and is bested by just one team - the Avalanche - who are 8-2-0 in that same span.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO