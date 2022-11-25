Read full article on original website
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Skeleton found on Cornwall coast may be shipwrecked sailor
Remains of a human skeleton discovered on a Cornish coastal path could have belonged to a shipwrecked sailor from the 18th or 19th Centuries. The discovery at Trevone, overlooking Newtrain Bay, near Padstow, was made after coastal erosion. Police and forensic experts established the remains were historic and the find...
BBC
Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
About 100 people have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend. Local people...
