SFGate

India, US armies hold exercises close to China border

AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
AFP

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Saudi Arabia face Mexico in Group C of the World Cup with both teams still able to reach the knockout stages.Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do.Mexico were beaten by Argentina following their opening draw against Poland but are still able to qualify despite their winless start.They must beat Saudi Arabia to have a chance, but that might still not be enough if Argentina’s match against Poland finishes as a draw.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in Group C of the World Cup today with qualification for the last 16 on the line.Saudi Arabia will be certain of progress if they win, following their stunning victory over Argentina in the opening game.It’s not quite so simple for Mexico - they have to pick up their first win of the tournament in order to have a chance but it will not be enough if Argentina and Poland draw.Saudi Arabia can draw and qualify, but only if Argentina lose to Poland in the other match of Group C.Here’s everything you need to...

