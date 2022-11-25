ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Canutillo ready for second straight trip to Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinals

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bJRj_0jN5MZz600

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s only one team from El Paso still alive in the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and it’s a familiar team for everyone around the state: the Canutillo Eagles.

For the second year in a row and third time since 2014, Canutillo (10-2) advanced to the Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinals, with a 21-14 win over Arlington Heights in last week’s Area round. Jeremiah Knox scored the winning touchdown for the Eagles with under 30 seconds left in the game to send them into the Sweet 16.

Waiting for Canutillo in the Regional Semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton is Abilene Wylie (9-3), which took down Colleyville Heritage 50-40 in last Friday’s Area round. Wylie also beat El Paso High 54-14 in the Bi-District round two weeks ago.

These are two teams that are red-hot entering round three; the Eagles have won eight straight games, while the Bulldogs have won seven games in a row. It may be a bit of a contrast of styles when they meet up, too.

Wylie has a prolific offense and an elusive quarterback that Canutillo head coach Scott Brooks compared to Johnny Manziel. The Bulldogs average almost 40 points per game, but also allow 26 points per game and have give up 30 or more points in five games in 2022.

Canutillo, meanwhile, leans on a rushing attack that’s dictated by Stanford-committed running back LJ Martin (1,937 rushing yards, 21 total TD) and a defense that gives up an average of 11 points per game and has shut out four teams this year.

“No matter who you play in this round, they’re going to be a really good football team. I have to tell our kids, ‘hey we’re a really good football team and we can play with them,'” Brooks said. “They’re 300 pounds across the front and we’ll have to do our little Chihuahua impressions and get after people the way we do. The kids believe in what we’re doing and in each other.”

The experience of playing in the Regional Semifinals a year ago helps this year’s Eagles, too. Canutillo fell to Wichita Falls Rider 24-7 in 2021’s Sweet 16, a loss that has been driving them for an entire calendar year.

“It just prepares us to know what to expect, we know we’ll face a tough team,” Martin said. “We’ll go into this round knowing we have to play our hearts out and do a good job all around in order to come out with the win.”

If Canutillo takes down Abilene Wylie, they’ll become the first Sun City team to advance to the State Quarterfinals since the Eagles themselves did it in 2014. The winner of Canutillo-Wylie will face undefeated Argyle in the 5A DII State Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
EL PASO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie comes from behind to upend Canutillo, 21-18

The Wylie Bulldogs faced the Canutillo Eagles Saturday afternoon in Fort Stockton after having to move their game from Friday due to inclement weather. The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the game on two plays on their first possession just thirty seconds into the game with a Landry Carlton 72-yard run to the redzone and Malachi Daniels rushing touchdown to conclude their first drive.
CANUTILLO, TX
KXAN

Regional finals times, venues for Central Texas high school football teams

In Class 6A-Division II, it's a rematch of the first game of the season between Dripping Springs and Vandegrift. The Tigers, in their first year in Class 6A, beat the Vipers on a game-winning field goal 23-20 all the way back on Aug. 26. Dripping Springs (12-1) thumped Harlingen 45-0 last weekend in the regional semifinals and have only lost to Westlake this season.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State finds 12th game; will play Valparaiso

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State has got a game on their hands. On Tuesday, NM State announced they will host Valparaiso on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Valparaiso (5-6, 4-4 Pioneer League) got their wavier from the NCAA to play a 12th game as […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Americas, Patrick Melton part ways after 14 seasons, 82 wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in 14 years, Americas High School is in search of a new head football coach. Patrick Melton told KTSM on Tuesday that he is no longer in charge of the Trail Blazers program, after going 5-5 in 2022. He said that he’ll be moving into an […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia picks up flurry of national honors

NEW ORLEANS – Highlighted by the Manning Award, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has earned a flurry of national recognitions following a tremendous performance against Liberty. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named Pavia as one of its Stars of the Week. Voting is now open to the fans to decide if Pavia earns the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTSM

New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player

LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy