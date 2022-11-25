Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episodes 4-5 Recap
Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin recap episodes 4 and 5 of The White Lotus. They talk about the addition of Tom Hollander to the cast (1:00), all of the sexual politics going on in the show (18:12), and make some predictions for the rest of the season (38:48).
The Ringer
The Bachelor Awards
As the Bachelor in Paradise season comes to an end, Juliet and Callie sit down for a very special episode of Bachelor Party to give out this year’s Bachelor Awards. Find out who is their favorite cast member, who had the best date, and who is the cutest from this year’s Bachelor universe.
The Ringer
‘The Menu,’ ‘Bones and All,’ and 20 Movies We Missed From 2022
It’s been a long year at the movies. We’ve covered *almost* everything on the show. But a few titles slipped through the cracks. Sean and Amanda run through a list of recent releases and 2022 titles they missed (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Bones and All director Luca Guadagnino to discuss his new film (1:17:00).
