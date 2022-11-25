ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan basketball aims to shed slow starts with Top-20 foes on tap

Freshman wing Jett Howard couldn’t help but crack a joke. When asked about the difference between the first five minutes of last week’s win over Jackson State compared to the next 30 minutes of the game, Howard began his answer with a light-hearted response. “Probably the yelling,” Howard...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami

Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins 'doubtful' for Notre Dame game

East Lansing — Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has been deemed "doubtful" by head coach Tom Izzo ahead of Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Akins underwent surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot in September and was able to rehab...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who last year helped lead the Wolverines to the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. McNamara, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month, appeared in the portal on Monday, a Michigan spokesman confirmed. He...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Jake Moody, Mike Morris win Big Ten Awards

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal

East Lansing – Two days after booting a career-long 51-yard field goal, Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is entering the transfer portal. The freshman nailed the field goal at the end of the first half of Saturday’s 35-16 loss at Penn State, just the second field goal make of the season for Stone.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Penn State

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 35-16 loss to Penn State in Week 13. Early in the season it would have been hard to envision, but by the second half of the season, the defense was playing its best and keeping the Spartans in games nearly every week. That was the case again at Penn State as the Nittany Lions had to punt four times and ran the ball for 160 yards, which was nearly 25 yards less than their season average and well off pace of the last two weeks when the Nittany Lions went for more than 224 rushing yards in each of the previous two games.
Detroit News

Paul W. Smith: The big weekend was here: The UM and Ohio State game

Being an unabashed University of Michigan fan, I’m proud that I was actually able to get in and graduate many years ago, proud that three of my four kids went or are currently going to UM, and proud of the brilliant football season they have played so far under Coach Jim Harbaugh.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac brothers file $125 million wrongful conviction lawsuit

Novi — Two Pontiac brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for a rape and murder they say they didn't commit have filed a $125 million federal wrongful conviction lawsuit, claiming a retired Oakland County Sheriff's investigator and polygraph examiner lied about a lie detector test to get them convicted.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy