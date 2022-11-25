Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Detroit News
Michigan basketball aims to shed slow starts with Top-20 foes on tap
Freshman wing Jett Howard couldn’t help but crack a joke. When asked about the difference between the first five minutes of last week’s win over Jackson State compared to the next 30 minutes of the game, Howard began his answer with a light-hearted response. “Probably the yelling,” Howard...
Detroit News
Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami
Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally...
Detroit News
Meet Michigan football's 'X-factor,' strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh may have been overwhelmed by Ben Herbert’s handshake the first time they met, but five years later, he says there’s never been a better hire than Herbert, the football program’s strength and conditioning director. The “It-Factor,” the “X-Factor” —...
Detroit News
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins 'doubtful' for Notre Dame game
East Lansing — Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has been deemed "doubtful" by head coach Tom Izzo ahead of Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Akins underwent surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot in September and was able to rehab...
Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who last year helped lead the Wolverines to the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. McNamara, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month, appeared in the portal on Monday, a Michigan spokesman confirmed. He...
Detroit News
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Jake Moody, Mike Morris win Big Ten Awards
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State. Edge rusher Mike Morris won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and kicker Jake Moody was voted Big Ten Kicker of the Year for the second straight year. The Coach of the Year and defensive and specialists teams were announced Tuesday, and the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday on Big Ten Network.
Detroit News
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal
East Lansing – Two days after booting a career-long 51-yard field goal, Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is entering the transfer portal. The freshman nailed the field goal at the end of the first half of Saturday’s 35-16 loss at Penn State, just the second field goal make of the season for Stone.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Khary Crump arraigned for role in tunnel incident; others to appear later
The seven Michigan State players involved in the postgame altercation at Michigan last month have all been charged with warrants issued Monday for their role in the incident that took place on Oct. 29 at Michigan Stadium. According to court records for 15th District Court in Ann Arbor, redshirt sophomore...
Detroit News
Big Ten issues Michigan State largest-ever $100K fine for Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
The Big Ten has come down hard on Michigan State, issuing the university the largest fine the conference has ever handed out in wake of the postgame altercation at Michigan on Oct. 29. In an announcement released on Monday afternoon, more than four weeks after the incident, the Big Ten...
Detroit News
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Penn State
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 35-16 loss to Penn State in Week 13. Early in the season it would have been hard to envision, but by the second half of the season, the defense was playing its best and keeping the Spartans in games nearly every week. That was the case again at Penn State as the Nittany Lions had to punt four times and ran the ball for 160 yards, which was nearly 25 yards less than their season average and well off pace of the last two weeks when the Nittany Lions went for more than 224 rushing yards in each of the previous two games.
Detroit News
Paul W. Smith: The big weekend was here: The UM and Ohio State game
Being an unabashed University of Michigan fan, I’m proud that I was actually able to get in and graduate many years ago, proud that three of my four kids went or are currently going to UM, and proud of the brilliant football season they have played so far under Coach Jim Harbaugh.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Detroit News
Pontiac brothers file $125 million wrongful conviction lawsuit
Novi — Two Pontiac brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for a rape and murder they say they didn't commit have filed a $125 million federal wrongful conviction lawsuit, claiming a retired Oakland County Sheriff's investigator and polygraph examiner lied about a lie detector test to get them convicted.
Detroit News
Class-action status sought for Oxford lawsuit stemming from 2021 shooting
A federal lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools to make changes in the school system after last year's deadly shooting at Oxford High School may be expanded to include all of the district's students. Lawyers for a parents group called Change4Oxford said Tuesday they have filed a motion to amend their...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
Detroit News
$1 million investment aims to boost affordable rental housing in Oakland County
Oakland County will allocate $1 million toward developing more affordable rental housing in its communities at a time when the U.S. continues to face a housing supply shortage. The county announced the plans on Monday, saying it would use part of the annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing...
