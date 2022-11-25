Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 35-16 loss to Penn State in Week 13. Early in the season it would have been hard to envision, but by the second half of the season, the defense was playing its best and keeping the Spartans in games nearly every week. That was the case again at Penn State as the Nittany Lions had to punt four times and ran the ball for 160 yards, which was nearly 25 yards less than their season average and well off pace of the last two weeks when the Nittany Lions went for more than 224 rushing yards in each of the previous two games.

