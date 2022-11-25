Mississippi State Wins Egg Bowl in 119th Meeting vs. Ole Miss

For a matchup considered by many to be as intense as it can get, the 2022 Egg Bowl as about as close as a game could get.

In a game with highlights and mistakes made by both teams, the result ultimately came down to a final two-point conversion try by Ole Miss. If converted, it would have tied the game. Instead, the Rebels fell short of the end zone, leaving MSU with the final 24-22 lead.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein was at the game and has the highlights.

Full highlights and postgame interviews

