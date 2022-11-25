Read full article on original website
Buyers in These U.S. Cities Get the Best Mortgage Rates
After hitting record lows in August of 2021, mortgage interest rates have been steadily rising. Recent actions by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation have caused mortgage rates to double since the start of the year. While home prices are starting to come down, the drop is not expected to offset the price jump that occurred during the pandemic. As a result, the combination of rising rates on top of an already expensive housing market have made purchasing a home even more costly.
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Cleaning fees are one-time charges that Airbnb hosts can tack on to the nightly rate. They’ve become a pain point for many travelers because cleaning fees can be exorbitantly high in some cases and are not shown in search results. Airbnb aims to make them more transparent by adding a search filter for total booking cost and requiring hosts to put cleaning requirements — like stripping the beds or taking out trash — on the listing. These new features may help customers make more informed decisions when booking and incentivize hosts to lower or forgo cleaning fees altogether.
