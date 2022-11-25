ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari —...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks rout Pistons 140-110

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night. Randle was 14 for 24 from the field. He also had seven...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Georgia Tech to promote Brent Key to head coach

Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Georgia Tech was working on contract details with...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Slugging Abreu joins Astros team looking to repeat as champs

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston. “José pulled out his phone last night and...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy